[Video] Behind-the-scenes footage of Ronda Rousey practicing famous promo on 2-time women's champion ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently shared behind-the-scenes footage of herself practicing a promo on Natalya ahead of an episode of the blue brand.

Earlier this year, Rousey feuded with Natalya over the SmackDown Women's Championship. On the June 24 episode of the blue brand, The Queen of Harts headed to the ring dressed up like her rival.

While Natalya impersonated The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Rousey interrupted her and cut a promo in which she told the 40-year-old that she would not "mutilate her body chasing impossible industry beauty" and would not "bend over and hand [Natalya] her title." The two then brawled before the Canadian star retreated from the ring.

Rousey recently posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself while practicing for the aforementioned segment. She read her lines backstage while having her makeup done. The SmackDown Women's Champion also appeared to be practicing her tone and expressions.

Natalya and Rousey later squared off in a SmackDown Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank. Despite suffering an injury, The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated her former friend.

You can check out the video below:

Ronda Rousey is being criticized for her in-ring performance in WWE

Ronda Rousey has recently come under heavy criticism for her in-ring performance. Last Saturday, the SmackDown Women's Champion was involved in an awkward botch during her title match against Shotzi at Survivor Series: War Games.

Despite this, Rousey's fellow SmackDown star Zelina Vega recently disclosed that she is a fan of The Baddest Woman on the Planet. She also addressed whether Rousey is rough in the ring.

"I've never been in the ring with her in that sense where I've taken any moves from her. So I can't say if she's rough or not (...) I don't see her trying to take s*** out on people or specifically trying to hurt people for any reason. Everybody has their own personal relationships with people, but I love that she's with us," she told That's Dope podcast. (H/T WrestleZone)

