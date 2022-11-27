"Hot garbage" - WWE Universe lashes out at Ronda Rousey following dangerous botch at Survivor Series 

Ronda Rousey was able to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series earlier tonight, but it appears that it came at a cost to her WWE rival.

Many fans believe that Shotzi was the one who controlled the match and carried Rousey throughout, even being forced to overcome a dangerous botch on the ring apron.

Shotzi climbed up the ropes whilst keeping hold of Rousey before going for a DDT where she jumped over the top rope. The Baddest Woman on the Planet failed to catch Shotzi and instead both women fell from the apron to the floor with the challenger taking the brunt of the fall.

Fans have since lashed out at Rousey, with one fan even calling her "hot garbage" following the botch.

Another fan claimed that Shotzi made Rousey look good throughout the match, and blamed the Champion for the botch.

JC @ohmygoshronniee @JobberNationTV @WWEGareth the botch wasn’t even shotzi’s fault. Ronda has gotten WORSE. Shotzi’s isn’t the best but she’s good but that match, Ronda made her look bad. @JobberNationTV @WWEGareth the botch wasn’t even shotzi’s fault. Ronda has gotten WORSE. Shotzi’s isn’t the best but she’s good but that match, Ronda made her look bad.

Fans have since shared the botch online and many see it as the worst of WWE Survivor Series this year

The War Games structure has meant that there were many botches as part of tonight's show, but it appears that this is the one that the WWE Universe has picked apart the most.

Several are saying it was Rousey hanging onto the ropes for too long that caused the issue and even if she did reverse it then it should have been executed better.

🅰️🅾️ @RULXRAO OH NO SHOTZI WHAT IS YOU DOING???? OH NO SHOTZI WHAT IS YOU DOING???? https://t.co/oPWVLhxIwY

The SmackDown Women's Champion retained her Championship at WWE Survivor Series, but it appears that the WWE Universe has now turned against her. Shotzi is believed to have come out of the match looking better than the champion.

Can Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler turn this around or will WWE find a way to turn this into heat for her as a heel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

