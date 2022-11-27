"That was terrible" - Wrestling world reacts to dangerous botch during Championship match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Survivor Series WarGames will go down in history but fans were extremely disappointed with Ronda Rousey's title match, which was filled with dangerous botches throughout the match.
Earlier this month, Shotzi Blackheart won a six-pack challenge to become the new number-one contender. However, the WWE universe felt that the match was rushed as there was hardly any build for the match, and the lack of depth in the SmackDown Women's division didn't help their upcoming match at Survivor Series: WarGames.
The two women finally met to settle their differences at the premium live event. After several botches during the match, Rousey finally put Shotzi in an armbar to retain. Fans around the world were extremely disappointed with the number of mishaps in the match and here's how they reacted:
The wrestling world was extremely disheartened by the numerous botches that took place at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see what Ronda Rousey does next on the blue brand as there are very few women left to challenge Rousey for the title.
What do you think is next for The Baddest Woman on the Planet as the Blue brand's champion?