"That was terrible" - Wrestling world reacts to dangerous botch during Championship match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Survivor Series WarGames will go down in history but fans were extremely disappointed with Ronda Rousey's title match, which was filled with dangerous botches throughout the match.

Earlier this month, Shotzi Blackheart won a six-pack challenge to become the new number-one contender. However, the WWE universe felt that the match was rushed as there was hardly any build for the match, and the lack of depth in the SmackDown Women's division didn't help their upcoming match at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The two women finally met to settle their differences at the premium live event. After several botches during the match, Rousey finally put Shotzi in an armbar to retain. Fans around the world were extremely disappointed with the number of mishaps in the match and here's how they reacted:

melissa (fan account) @LIVSMUNECA ronda rousey the worst wrestler of all time ronda rousey the worst wrestler of all time https://t.co/1iphgvBBEy

Punchline😈 @alexis_kane_ @btsportwwe @RondaRousey She honestly needs to be fired. Both at Extreme Rules & Survivor Series, Ronda botched and ruined the entire match for both Liv & Shotzi🙃 @btsportwwe @RondaRousey She honestly needs to be fired. Both at Extreme Rules & Survivor Series, Ronda botched and ruined the entire match for both Liv & Shotzi🙃 https://t.co/khK4Vu9ifv

Titan Corp Entertainment @TitanCorpEnt How do you have a match that isn’t botchmania with Ronda Rousey? Rousey needs more training. She’s gonna get hurt or she’s gonna hurt someone. #SurvivorSeries How do you have a match that isn’t botchmania with Ronda Rousey? Rousey needs more training. She’s gonna get hurt or she’s gonna hurt someone. #SurvivorSeries

MickyBell @MickyBell @btsportwwe @RondaRousey That was terrible. Ronda ain’t special no more. Shotzi deserved better, we deserved better. We deserve a better calibre or champion. @btsportwwe @RondaRousey That was terrible. Ronda ain’t special no more. Shotzi deserved better, we deserved better. We deserve a better calibre or champion.

Randy @RandyHill1108 @btsportwwe @RondaRousey What a horrible match please never put these two in the ring together again @btsportwwe @RondaRousey What a horrible match please never put these two in the ring together again

Cyrus Hall @CoachRunBoyRun Ronda Rousey sucks at pro wrestling. Geez that was tough to watch. Ronda Rousey sucks at pro wrestling. Geez that was tough to watch.

Mincey @nursindime23 #SurvivorSeries What in the mess of a match is happening with @RondaRousey What in the mess of a match is happening with @RondaRousey #SurvivorSeries

The wrestling world was extremely disheartened by the numerous botches that took place at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see what Ronda Rousey does next on the blue brand as there are very few women left to challenge Rousey for the title.

What do you think is next for The Baddest Woman on the Planet as the Blue brand's champion? Sound off in the comment section.

