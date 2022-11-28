"They’re both boring tbh" - Twitter debates if Ronda Rousey's WWE run is better than Roman Reigns

Wrestling fans on Twitter recently reacted to the idea of Ronda Rousey being better than Roman Reigns.

One Twitter user started the debate by suggesting that the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion is having a better run compared to Reigns. While the tweet did seem sarcastic from a troll account, fans on social media didn't hold back their opinions in response to the post.

The majority completely disagreed with the opinion, suggesting that The Tribal Chief was clear of Rousey, who was being set up to receive unnecessary hatred from fans.

One Twitter user also suggested that both Reigns and Rousey are boring. Check out the reactions:

Joshua Ickes @fnafvsjaws @TOXlCATTRACTlON How Is Ronda Better When She Didn't Have A 5 Star Classic Main Eventer With A Celebrity @TOXlCATTRACTlON How Is Ronda Better When She Didn't Have A 5 Star Classic Main Eventer With A Celebrity

🧡𝕺𝖒𝖎𝕭🧡 @BelairTheBoss @TOXlCATTRACTlON So real for setting Ronda up like this @TOXlCATTRACTlON So real for setting Ronda up like this

cheese @Lalaland_mood @TOXlCATTRACTlON She can’t even perform moves right, nor does she have good mic action- @TOXlCATTRACTlON She can’t even perform moves right, nor does she have good mic action-

ShaneNoonan @shanenoonan1128 @TOXlCATTRACTlON I don't like Roman not much but that's cap @TOXlCATTRACTlON I don't like Roman not much but that's cap

Both Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey were in action at the recently concluded Survivor Series WarGames premium live event.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief competed in the Men's WarGames Match.

In the main event, Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline secured a historic win at WarGames against Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. Bloodline members Sami Zayn and Jey Uso played a vital role in their stable's victory.

WWE could be planning a singles match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

Bloodline members Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are finally on the same page after Survivor Series. The Honorary Uce pledged his allegiance to Roman Reigns by hitting Kevin Owens with a low blow during the WarGames Match.

However, there could soon be trouble in paradise within The Bloodline, as WWE is reportedly planning a match between Zayn and Reigns. The two could lock horns at Elimination Chamber 2023, per a recent report.

According to a report from Wrestlingnews.co, the two stablemates could cross paths in a one-on-one match in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, the location for the February event.

Zayn and Owens are also rumored to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship down the road. Hence, the ongoing storyline between Zayn and The Bloodline is seemingly far from over.

