Roman Reigns seems to have finally worked out issues within The Bloodline following the faction's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2022. We saw the group members come into one single force through the actions of Sami Zayn proving his loyalty to The Tribal Chief.

The Honorary Uce was given a test in the match to see where his allegiances lie after a heated backstage confrontation between him and Reigns. Zayn proved his worth to The Bloodline once and for all as he helped pick up the win for his team by attacking his former friend Kevin Owens.

But perhaps not everything will stay intact forever, as a recent report from Wrestlingnews.co suggests that plans are being formed for Sami Zayn to take on Roman Reigns in a singles match at Elimination Chamber 2023. The match will be taking place in February over in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Quebec.

It seems it's only a matter of time until the honorary member of The Bloodline makes a mistake and the entire faction decides to deal with him. We'll have to see where the storyline goes after Survivor Series and keep a lookout for the eventual backstab.

Roman Reigns to face top WWE star after two years at Royal Rumble 2023

Last night at Survivor Series, we saw Roman Reigns' Bloodline prove their dominance in the company as they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in an action-packed WarGames match. The Head of the Table can now fully focus on his next title defense with his faction's tension eased up for now.

According to a report from Wrestlingnews.co, it seems that Roman Reigns will now be facing off against Kevin Owens to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Royal Rumble 2023. The report also mentioned that Reigns was originally set to take on Sheamus, who had been penciled in as a future competitor, but it seems that the company will now go with Owens instead.

The Prizefighter may have been able to score a win against The Tribal Chief during the WarGames match had it not been for his former friend Sami Zayn, who betrayed Owens to prove his loyalty to The Bloodline.

With the added layer of storytelling mixed in and given their shared history with each other, the buildup to the eventual match at the Royal Rumble premium live event is bound to be interesting.

