5 WWE Superstars who could leave for AEW after Vince McMahon's return to power

Vince McMahon's return to WWE has definitely rubbed more than a few people the wrong way. Last year, the controversial billionaire resigned amidst ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. However, McMahon has since resurfaced in the company since the beginning of the year.

With WWE now being sold to Endeavor, it looks as though Vince is here to stay. It's safe to assume that some talents might not be pleased by this and may look to pursue opportunities elsewhere considering the boss' sketchy reputation and marred track record of poor bookings in recent years.

Here are five WWE stars that could look to jump ship to AEW.

#5. Drew McIntyre could be on his way out

Once upon a time, Drew McIntyre was Vince McMahon's "chosen one." However, the Scottish Warrior has not been involved in the main event picture since September last year and reportedly has not signed a new deal with WWE despite his contract being set to expire soon.

With backstage morale in the company said to have plummeted since Vince McMahon's return to power, perhaps now could be the right time for the former WWE Champion to jump ship. McIntyre is a well-tested veteran who regularly provides great matches and would undoubtedly be an asset to AEW should Tony Khan be able to pull him in.

#4. Bayley could become All Elite

Bayley is one of the most decorated and celebrated wrestlers in WWE at the moment. The Damage CTRL leader was reported to be unhappy with her current role in the promotion. The fact that her appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 was axed at the last minute certainly did not help.

The Role Model has also had issues with Vince McMahon in the past. She and Sasha Banks were notably upset after they lost the Women's Tag Team Championships a few years back. After seeing just how prosperous Mercedes Moné's career has now been since leaving the Stamford-based promotion, perhaps Bayley could, too, be aiming for an exit. AEW seems like a natural fit for a talented athlete like her to make her mark in.

#3. Alexa Bliss has disappeared from WWE television

Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has not been seen on WWE programming since her loss to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble event earlier this year. The Goddess took time away and successfully battled basal carcinoma after surgery. She has since been cleared to perform and even hinted at making an appearance at WrestleMania.

However, this did not come to fruition. Rumors of her being less than happy in the company may hold some weight for them. With Vince McMahon back in power, there is an air of uncertainty over the futures of many talents, and Little Miss Bliss may be on the chopping block. Tony Khan will undoubtedly be looking to bring in the star should this be the case, especially with her contract set to expire early next year.

#2. What's next for Bray Wyatt?

Whether you love Bray Wyatt's ideas and characters or absolutely can't stand them, it's hard to deny that the performer is a major attraction. He is regularly positioned towards the top of the card and is a proven merch-moving machine. That is why it was such a shock when Vince McMahon released The Eater of Worlds in July 2021.

Bray has since returned to the company under Triple H's regime and has been involved in a very Wyatt-esque storyline with Uncle Howdy. However, with McMahon back in the driver's seat, the former Universal Champion may be deterred from staying in WWE. With AEW being the next biggest promotion in America, it makes sense that Wyatt could be looking to make his way through the most Forbidden of Doors, although his character may need some adjusting to fit into Tony Khan's product.

#1. AJ Styles has friends on the other side

AJ Styles has long been considered one of the best wrestlers in the world. The well-traveled veteran has pretty much done all there is to do in the business and has stated that he is content to finish his career in WWE. This may well be the case given that his deal with the company runs out in January 2024.

However, the 45-year-old still has a lot to offer. With gas left in the tank, The Phenomenal One could look to extend his career, but perhaps not in WWE. Styles is known to be friends with some of the AEW higher-ups, and his presence in the Jacksonville-based promotion could help reignite his career one last time should he decide to hang up the boots soon. Vince McMahon and WWE management will have to fight tooth and nail to keep the former Bullet Club leader on their books, but the writing may already be on the wall.

