5 Options for Drew McIntyre if he leaves WWE

Drew McIntyre is reportedly in the final year of his current WWE contract, according to PWInsider. Per Fightful, McIntyre's current deal may be up in as little as nine months.

There's a slight but very real possibility that The Scottish Warrior will be on his way out of WWE by 2024. However, McIntyre himself reportedly wants to wait much closer to the end of his current contract before deciding to move forward with another deal.

McIntyre's current run in WWE started in 2017 as part of the NXT roster. Drew was previously employed by WWE from 2007 to 2014 but left for the independent circuit after a run as a comedic jobber in the 3MB stable. He returned three years later as a serious competitor who'd go on to become a WrestleMania headliner and WWE Champion.

Now it's possible that the former RAW Tag Team Champion will be out the doors of WWE once again. On Sunday, McIntyre was the one to take the pinfall loss in the Intercontinental Championship triple threat match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Of course, it's highly possible that Drew McIntyre and WWE's new parent company, Endeavor, will come to an agreement on a new contract for the Scotsman. If that doesn't happen, we can always look at five options for Drew if he leaves WWE.

#5. Drew McIntyre signs with AEW

If Drew McIntyre becomes a free agent in the pro wrestling market, it's safe to say that Tony Khan will want a piece of the Scotsman. McIntyre is one of the top pro wrestlers in the world, and it wouldn't be a shocker to see him become #AllElite if he were to leave WWE.

McIntyre would predictably become a champion in Tony Khan's company. All Elite Wrestling would definitely be an option for The Scottish Warrior if he were to say goodbye to the Stamford-based promotion.

#4. The Scottish Warrior goes Hollywood

WWE went Hollywood for WrestleMania 39. On the second night of the grand spectacle, The Scotsman suffered defeat in the Intercontinental Title triple threat match, taking the pinfall to the match's winner Gunther. However, Drew may find greater success as a movie star in Hollywood rather than just being a pro wrestler in a Hollywood-themed event.

A few former WWE headliners like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista have found great success as movie stars. The Scottish Warrior can follow in their footsteps by stepping away from WWE and entering the world of Hollywood.

#3. Drew McIntyre goes to NJPW

The Scottish Warrior has never wrestled in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. That could all change if McIntyre decides to leave WWE and go to The Land of the Rising Sun. He'd be following in the footsteps of Sasha Banks – now known as Mercedes Mone – who is NJPW's second-ever IWGP Women's Champion.

Drew McIntyre spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling in June 2021 and said that a match with Kazuchika Okada would be one he'd love to have. Okada is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and it's safe to say that many wrestling fans would also love to see McIntyre battle The Rainmaker.

McIntyre is a hard-hitting heavyweight who would fit well in the place where Japanese Strong Style originated and proliferated. Perhaps we'll finally see a clash between Okada and the two-time WWE Champion in 2024.

#2. Drew Galloway returns to the UK wrestling scene and tours the indies

Under his birth name Drew Galloway, The Scottish Warrior started his career in the UK independent wrestling circuit. If the Scotsman were to leave WWE in nine months, he might go back to where his career began.

When Drew was released by WWE in 2014, it didn't take long for him to become a regular on the UK indie scene once again. Sometime in the future, McIntyre may see himself following the same path back to where it all began in an attempt to revitalize his career or pay homage to days gone by.

McIntyre spent roughly three years wrestling on the indie circuit after his release from WWE in June 2014. He didn't exclusively compete in the United Kingdom, but he did spend a decent amount of his time working for indie promotions in the UK. Drew might do the same in 2024, returning to his roots while also doing indie shows elsewhere.

#1. Drew McIntyre takes a break from professional wrestling

Rather than go to AEW, NJPW, or the UK indie scene, Drew McIntyre could take a well-deserved break from professional wrestling. If he were to leave WWE in nine months, what's forcing him to immediately sign with another promotion?

McIntyre could take a break from the wrestling ring and return whenever he feels up to it. While he's away from the limelight, he can relax and enjoy the fruits of his labor. Drew might also look to find another career outside of pro wrestling. As previously hinted, McIntyre wouldn't look out of place in a blockbuster Hollywood movie.

