WWE Rumor Roundup: Popular stars allegedly released by the company; Top names unhappy with the return of Vince McMahon

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around top names like Vince McMahon, Bayley, and The Grizzled Young Veterans.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of WWE ever since it was announced that the company had been sold to Endeavor. Another significant development that has fans worried is Vince McMahon returning to make creative decisions as he was allegedly responsible for RAW after WrestleMania.

#3. Backstage unrest since Vince McMahon returned

After being away from the creative process of WWE since announcing his 'retirement' last year, Vince McMahon was reportedly at the helm during Monday Night RAW. Per Fightful Select, there has been backstage demoralization since McMahon returned.

It was also reported that some superstars have claimed that they will ask to be released if McMahon remains significantly involved with the product. Some on the company's roster were said to be in low spirits and there was a 'big hit' to morale, with the situation not having been this bad since McMahon originally stepped down in 2022.

#2. Two top stars have allegedly been released by WWE?

Former tag team champions Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler allegedly asked for their release and have been granted it by WWE. The NXT Tag Team rose to prominence in NXT UK as the Grizzled Young Veterans. They competed on the NXT Stand and Deliver pre-show at WrestleMania weekend.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that the duo have been let go. Despite being one of the most popular teams in NXT UK, they were not used much in NXT and were rebranded as The Dyad in 2022. They later became part of the faction Schism along with Ava and Joe Gacy.

As rumors of their release started making rounds, prior to this week's NXT, they appeared during Level Up tapings. Their appearance made their status with the promotion unclear. Dave Meltzer provided an update on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he stated that the situation was far from clear.

1. Plans changed for Bayley last-minute

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end.



Bye And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end.Bye

There has been a lot of speculation over Bayley's situation in WWE since she put out a Tweet saying 'bye' to the fans. She was initially supposed to be on RAW this week but those plans were nixed last-minute allegedly by Vince McMahon. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai faced Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on RAW.

Fightful Select noted that Bayley was originally supposed to be part of the women's tag team match but was removed last minute. Bayley accompanies Kai and Sky during their tag team matches as they are a stable. So it was surprising not to see the former RAW Women's Champion come out to support her Damage CTRL teammates.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : Did enjoy this week's RAW? Yes No 0 votes