Two former champions granted release from WWE - Reports

WWE is set to embark upon a new era as the company's sale to Endeavor was made official recently. However, not all current stars will be a part of this journey, as former NXT UK Tag Team Champion Grizzled Young Veterans were granted their release from the company.

Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid have been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for the last five years. Before joining the Schism faction on NXT, the duo operated as the Grizzled Young Veterans and were part of NXT UK.

Fowler and Reid became the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions in 2019 at TakeOver: Blackpool after defeating Mustache Mountain in an enthralling match. The pair were eventually repackaged as The Dyad in NXT and joined forces with Joe Gacy in July 2022.

It was recently reported that the duo requested their release from WWE. However, the reason for their request was not known. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer provided an update on the situation, stating that Fowler and Reid have been granted their release.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @davemeltzerWON Grizzled Young Veterans, Zack Gibson & James Drake have been granted their release request by WWE Grizzled Young Veterans, Zack Gibson & James Drake have been granted their release request by WWE- @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/WjPptkx7Zm

The duo, formerly known as Zack Gibson and James Drake, were part of Progress Wrestling before joining WWE in 2018. They were part of the United Kingdom-based NXT before moving to the United States version in 2020.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble There was literally nothing wrong with the Grizzled Young Veterans as they were but the people there in NXT 2.0 for the sake of giving them "characters" ruined everything that made them special. I knew the new gimmick wouldn't work from the start. There was literally nothing wrong with the Grizzled Young Veterans as they were but the people there in NXT 2.0 for the sake of giving them "characters" ruined everything that made them special. I knew the new gimmick wouldn't work from the start. https://t.co/RbyVormv1R

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes the Grizzled Young Veterans the best of luck in their future endeavors and hope to see them return to the squared circle soon.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes