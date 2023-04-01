Alexa Bliss drops major hint about WrestleMania return? Piecing together the clues so far

Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss hinted at a WrestleMania return. The mainstay of WWE has been a highlight of multiple premium live events and has prominently featured in top feuds. Her rivalry with Bianca Belair isn't over, given the controversial ending, nor is her story with Uncle Howdy.

Little Miss Bliss hasn't been seen on television since her title match against Belair at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The former champion recently revealed that she successfully battled basal cell carcinoma after surgery.

She has been cleared to wrestle and even dropped subtle teasers of a WrestleMania 39 return during an interview. Amidst massive speculations of a reunion with Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss dropped more clues about her return on Twitter.

She has been promoting WrestleMania store merchandise based on her previous run with The Fiend, with the Lilly dolls predominantly featured in the videos. The potential hint about her 'Mania appearance seems far-fetched, but fans understand where the storyline will end up following her comeback.

Both Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss are out of action due to physical issues, but rumors of them popping up at WrestleMania 39 generate continuously. WWE reportedly planned to bring back The Fiend character for The Show of Shows.

Given the magnitude of the upcoming event, it would be surreal to see The Fiend and Alexa appearing together in a non-wrestling capacity. They aren't booked for any matches, but the reunion could steal the spotlight.

Alexa Bliss will reportedly be in Los Angeles at WrestleMania 39

Now that Bliss has healed from cancer, there has been some positive news about her WrestleMania return status. Dave Meltzer of WON reported that The Five Feet of Fury is slated to be in Inglewood for the event.

"Bliss is scheduled to be in Los Angeles for Mania. Whether she’s just part of activities there or does an appearance on the show is unknown." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meltzer also noted how the WWE RAW Superstar was supposed to have a segment with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy, but the plans were scrapped. The former allies haven't been seen together on screen so far, but that could change in the near future.

Keeping aside her storyline with Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss could also emerge as the next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship at The Show of Shows after the bout between Belair and Asuka. This may then lead to a triple-threat match featuring the former friends turning into bitter rivals with potential heel turns in the mix.

