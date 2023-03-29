What exciting plans did WWE have for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39? Latest on his status for this weekend's show

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE back in October 2022, appearing at the end of the Extreme Rules show. His comeback was teased over months by WWE placing QR codes around their events, while a few Firefly Fun House puppets were also seen in multiple backstage segments.

Fanfare was high for the former WWE Champion following Extreme Rules, and back in November, it was rumored that a special WrestleMania entrance was in motion for Wyatt. Code Orange's latest theme for the superstar, 'Shatter,' was a huge hit for fans and they could have possibly seen a live performance on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that we'll be seeing Wyatt compete at WrestleMania 39 this year. Though he initially started a feud with Bobby Lashley coming out of Elimination Chamber, he's been noticeably absent from WWE television this month, and Lashley has been added to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Bray Wyatt to possibly revert to The Fiend

Though the initial response to Bray Wyatt's return was near-universally positive, excitement has since waned for the 35-year-old superstar. After several months of exploring a newly broken Wyatt on Friday Night SmackDown, as well as a lukewarm reaction from his match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble, some fans began to reject Wyatt and Uncle Howdy.

According to a recent statement from Xero News, there are plans for Bray Wyatt to return to The Fiend persona.

"I'm told WWE have had at least some talk of bringing The Fiend back as of late. They felt like the character that was introduced at the Royal Rumble fell flat and Wyatt lost more steam after the show, Vince McMahon reportedly feels like The Fiend character is what got Bray Wyatt more popular and even more so as a merchandise seller. Talks are still ongoing I'm told, but don't be surprised if we see the gimmick brought back sometime in the near future."

If that's the case, could we see The Fiend appear during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown to set up a WrestleMania match against Bobby Lashley? Only time will tell.

