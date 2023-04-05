Did Bray Wyatt leave WWE owing to Vince McMahon's return? Connecting the dots

WWE fans suspect Vince McMahon to be the reason for Bray Wyatt's sudden absence. The former World Champion didn't have the best of relationships with the former creative head, which may have led to him losing out on a spot on the WrestleMania match card.

Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania plans were in motion before the Elimination Chamber event in February. The Eater of Worlds wanted to fight the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Throughout the Road to WrestleMania, Wyatt continued to play mind games with Lashley. However, the act was cut short when The All Mighty Speared Uncle Howdy on the March 3 episode of SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley yearned for a challenger at WrestleMania. He called out to Wyatt but got no answer. It was later reported that an undisclosed illness led to WWE scrapping Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania plans. During a fan interaction, though, Bray did reveal that he would perform at 'Mania, but he wasn't on the match card.

It's highly likely that WWE had Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania plans penciled for Night 2, but Vince McMahon decided against it. Given that he is back on the creative side, the boss could have made his own tweaks to the schedule. A frustrated Wyatt then may have opted to leave WWE programming for a while, or the company itself may have given him a break.

Vince McMahon was criticized for his booking of Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' character. It heavily damaged the morale of the superstar as well. Losing out on WrestleMania must have been a hard pill to swallow, but Bray is still contracted to WWE. His storyline with Alexa Bliss is expected to continue once both stars are ready to go.

Matt Hardy shed light on the relationship between Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon in WWE

Vince McMahon decided to part ways with the real-life Windham Rotunda in July 2021. The shocking move of releasing a versatile and creative individual was part of the budget cuts. Prior to Wyatt's departure, there were rumors of heat between him and Mr. McMahon due to his creative direction.

On his podcast, Matt Hardy spoke about how Vince McMahon shared a hot-and-cold relationship with Bray Wyatt.

"Windham has always had a very strange relationship with Vince McMahon. When he would do things that he (McMahon) liked, he would love him and he would really give him everything that he could possibly give. He would bend over backwards to try and accommodate him, but then when he did something he didn’t like, it was like he was going to lock him away for good."

The Eater of Worlds' return to Titanland in October last year was met with a huge ovation. He has since gotten into rivalries with LA Knight and Bobby Lashley. With Wyatt losing so much TV time, it will be interesting to see how WWE recaptures the attention with his storyline alongside Uncle Howdy.

