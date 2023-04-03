Bray Wyatt breaks silence with a four-word message ahead of rumored WrestleMania 39 return

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has broken silence ahead of his highly rumored WrestleMania 39 return.

Bray Wyatt has been away from WWE television for the last several weeks, reportedly due to an undisclosed disease. He was scheduled to compete against Bobby Lashley at the Show of Shows and the two even began feuding. However, the build to their match ended abruptly when Wyatt went missing.

Ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania 39, photos and videos have emerged of Wyatt being spotted in LA and commenting on his WrestleMania status. Twitter user @joseph75_jm shared the following picture of Wyatt, claiming that he was at an In-N-Out in Burbank.

joseph @joseph75_jm saw bray wyatt at in n out in burbank saw bray wyatt at in n out in burbank 💀 https://t.co/4akccZN0Jc

Another Twitter user @groovyydk replied to this tweet with a video of Wyatt in his car. In the video, the former WWE Champion is being asked why he wasn't at WrestleMania Night One, to which he replied "My WrestleMania's tomorrow bro".

This has hyped the fans who now believe Bray Wyatt will be making an appearance of some sort tonight on Night Two of WrestleMania 39.

Bobby Lashley competed and won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on this past week's SmackDown. He sent out an open challenge on social media for anyone to step up and face him at 'Mania and is rumored to appear tonight.

Will Wyatt be the one to answer his challenge? Or can he appear alongside Uncle Howdy in some segment to further the storyline?

