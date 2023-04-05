What does Vince McMahon's return to creative control mean for WWE? 5 potential stars who could opt out of contract

Vince McMahon admitted to playing a part in high-level decisions for the WWE creative. That wasn't the case on Monday Night RAW when he allegedly added some last-minute script changes, which resulted in 'worst RAW' trending on Twitter. McMahon's return to power could also be ominous for a few superstars.

Vince used to have a stranglehold on the WWE creative. He was instrumental in making legends out of The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. But his recent decisions have been questionable. The boss failed to capitalize on the hype around some superstars after developing them for several months. He also developed a dislike for some of their work, which mostly led to their release.

Following Vince McMahon's brief departure from WWE in July 2022, Triple H took charge and bought multiple released talents back into the promotion. These included former World Champions Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, as well as former NXT champ Karrion Kross and his manager Scarlett. Triple H gave them a fresh start. Each returnee regularly contends with top-tier superstars.

Now that Vince McMahon might fully involve himself in the creative, danger signals have been sent to the aforementioned stars. Strowman, Kross, and Wyatt could use the opt-out clause in their contracts after facing many creative difficulties during McMahon's regime. Bray and Vince have a troubled relationship, according to AEW star Matt Hardy.

LA Knight and Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) could be on the list as well. Knight's previous character, Max Dupri of Maximum Male Models, failed to impress McMahon, which apparently resulted in his push being canceled. Bo Dallas struggled on the undercard before his release in April 2021. If he is the man under the Uncle Howdy mask, the act may not last long with Vince in charge.

How did Vince McMahon alter the WWE RAW after 'Mania?

Vince McMahon was reported to be 'heavily involved' in the latest red brand show. Thus, fans hold him responsible for their disappointment. RAW after WrestleMania is a platform for spectacular returns/main roster pushes as well as exhilarating action. Instead, two matches were reportedly scrapped, making space for Omos versus Elias and longer segments.

A triple-threat match determining the next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship was changed to a No.1 Contender Match for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Moreover, a dream clash between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair didn't pan out following a confrontation segment on RAW.

The upcoming WWE SmackDown show will feature Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and The Usos. It remains to be seen if Vince McMahon will play a role in the blue show as well.

