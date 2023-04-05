Why is #FireVince and #WWEWomenDeserveBetter trending on Twitter? Reason behind WWE fans going on a fiery rant 

WWE WrestleMania 39 played host to several impressive battles and served as the stage for a new champion to begin her reign. Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair's rivalry stemmed from three years ago when Ripley lost to The Queen at WrestleMania 36. Bianca Belair also defended her RAW Women's Championship in a formidable clash this past weekend.

The Eradicator's in-ring skills and persona have undergone a drastic transformation since the last time she met Flair in the ring. Additionally, Asuka was determined to win her third reign as RAW Women's Champion against Bianca Belair but was unsuccessful. The two superstars held nothing back as they went to great lengths for an impressive battle at The Show of Shows.

The RAW after WrestleMania is always looked forward to with bated breath. However, it seems that Vince McMahon's return and reinstatement had a massive influence on the latest edition of the Red brand. The episode, which normally sets the stage for returns and debuts, left fans disheartened.

The WWE women's division has been very competitive and has even main-evented RAW on a few occasions since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer (CCO). While Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley had a confrontation on the Red brand, teasing a clash in the near future, the wrestling world looked forward to a women's match following the monumental battles at The Show of Shows.

After the disappointing show, fans took to social media to express their reactions to the scrapped plans after 'Mania, citing it to be the 'worst RAW ever' and including the hashtags #firevince and #WWEWomenDeserveBetter.

There were multiple changes made to the show, including a Seth Rollins segment which ended with him making an appearance only to sing his theme with the crowd.

What changes can wrestling fans expect from the WWE/UFC merger?

Last year, there was buzz surrounding a potential WWE sale. This heightened following Vince McMahon's retirement in July 2022 amid multiple misconduct and hush money allegations.

A day after WrestleMania 39, the Stamford-based company announced its merger with UFC parent company Endeavor Group. The two are set to form an entertainment giant which is valued at $21 billion. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and Vince McMahon will continue with their respective designations.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor took to social media and shared an image of himself with the UFC and WWE titles. This led fans to highlight dream crossover matches they would like to witness. Additionally, Brock Lesnar might be set for another WWE title run in a bid to keep up the reputation of both companies.

The company is currently gearing up for next month's Backlash premium live event. With the seeds already planted for a rivalry between The Beast and The American Nightmare, the event's host Bad Bunny could also compete in a match against Damian Priest.

