[WATCH] What happened with Seth Rollins and WWE's production crew during the RAW commercial break?

Seth Rollins was involved in a bizarre segment on the RAW after WrestleMania 39, and the reason behind the same may now have been disclosed.

On RAW after WrestleMania 39, Rollins walked out to the ring before WWE cut to a commercial. When the show resumed, Rollins was taking it all in while the crowd chanted his name and sang his tune. He then simply left the squared circle without uttering a single word. The strange nature of the segment left many fans confused.

A fan-shot piece of footage has now gone viral on Wrestling Twitter. The footage was taken during the commercial, and Seth Rollins can be seen having a chat with WWE's production crew. It looks like he was told something that seemingly upset him.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Nothing confirmed but Seth Rollins’ segment may have been changed when he was in the ring. Nothing confirmed but Seth Rollins’ segment may have been changed when he was in the ring. https://t.co/AaSEf5AjO4

Seth Rollins was victorious over Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39

The Visionary battled Logan Paul at The Show of Shows. The 16-minute contest was lauded by the WWE Universe and ended with Rollins defeating Paul. Rollins talked about the victory in a backstage segment on RAW last night, shortly before he came out to the ring.

It's being speculated that Rollins was told that his segment was cut short, thus annoying him. No confirmed reports have come out so far, though. It remains to be seen what's next for Rollins now that he's picked up a huge victory over Paul.

Cody Rhodes will seemingly be feuding with Brock Lesnar over the next few weeks. The Beast Incarnate brutally attacked The American Nightmare on last night's RAW, just before the duo was set to collide with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. One wonders if WWE will pit Reigns and Rollins in a full-fledged feud in the coming weeks.

What do you think about the video? What could have happened during the commercial break that seemingly left Rollins annoyed?

