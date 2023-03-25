AEW star seemingly takes a dig at CM Punk following recent social media bombshell

An AEW star recently took to Twitter to seemingly take a veiled dig at CM Punk.

The Second City Saint's recent Instagram post has raised waves in the pro-wrestling community. While the post was later deleted, its contents were fiery enough to quickly go viral. Punk had pointed fingers at several names, including Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

The post also mentioned that Punk had never watched a movie from the Rocky series. This has led to several fans poking fun at the former WWE Champion. It appears that AEW star Jungle Boy Jack Perry has also taken a dig at Punk.

Replying to an unrelated Danhausen tweet, Jungle Boy recommended him to watch a Rocky movie, seemingly referencing the Second City Saint's earlier statement.

"They got good stuff on Netflix. https://netflix.com/us/title/915927?s=i&trkid=258593161&vlang=en&clip=81206679"

You can check out the full tweet here:

As of now, it remains to be seen if the latter will respond to Jungle Boy's tweet in the future.

CM Punk reportedly had heat with AEW star Jon Moxley

A recent report revealed some interesting details about CM Punk. Punk's accusations about Jon Moxley had raised a lot of eyebrows in the pro-wrestling community. As reported by Fightful Select, the Purveyor of Violence indeed had heat with the Second City Saint following the 'Brawl Out' incident. This was confirmed by several people Moxley spoke to after All Out 2022.

The report also claimed that the chances of Punk returning to the Jacksonville-based Promotion have grown significantly slimmer, according to several All Elite personnel.

As of now, only time will tell if the Second City Saint will ever return to pro-wrestling at all in the future.

