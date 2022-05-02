"Doing the lord's work" - AEW star sends an appreciative message to Penta Oscuro after he superkicks former female WWE star

Isiah Kassidy has thanked his fellow AEW star Penta Oscuro after a brutal superkick at AAA's TripleMania XXX: Monterrey.

In the main event of TripleMania XXX, Hijo del Vikingo and Fenix faced The Young Bucks in a highly-anticipated tag team match. After a back-and-forth battle, Nick Jackson pinned Vikingo for the victory.

The winning duo continued their attack on Fenix & Vikingo and were soon joined by AEW's Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti. This prompted Oscuro to make his way down to the ring, where the masked star took everyone out of contention. This included Conti, whom Penta laid out with an emphatic superkick.

Taking to Twitter, Isiah Kassidy praised Pentagon's attack on Conti, writing:

"Can’t stop replaying this. Penta out here doing the lord’s work on a Saturday Amen"

Guevara and Conti have become a real-life couple, and both recently turned heel on AEW TV. In the process, the two have made several enemies and earned the ire of AEW fans. Needless to say, many of those fans echoed Kassidy's feelings on social media.

At TripleMania XXX, Guevara and Conti won the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships. The Spanish God recently dropped the TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky after a brutal ladder match on Dynamite.

Penta Oscuro and the rest of Death Triangle are set to feud with The House of Black

On last week's episode of Dynamite, Rey Fenix made his surprise return to AEW. The high-flying luchador took the fight to The House of Black, especially Buddy Matthews, who engaged in a wild brawl with the former tag team champion.

PAC and Penta took out Malakai Black and Brody King after the villainous duo were unsuccessful in removing Fuego Del Sol's mask.

Fenix was injured during his AEW World Tag Team Championship match against the Jurassic Express on January 5th. Following a table spot involving him and Luchasaurus, the high-flying luchador was written off TV.

Now that Fenix is back in AEW, Death Triangle has truly reunited. The trio of Penta Oscuro, PAC, and Fenix look set to collide with Black, King, and Matthews at some point down the road.

