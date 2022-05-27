AEW star sends an emotional message on 3 year anniversary of the match against Cody Rhodes

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes recently took to Twitter to post an emotional message for his brother, Cody Rhodes.

The two brothers fought each other in the first ever AEW program back in 2019. Cody and Dustin Rhodes continued to work together on Tony Khan's promotion. The American Nightmare recently became the first All Elite wrestler to jump ship to WWE.

Dustin is still stuck by Tony Khan's side for the time being, whereas Cody is gradually rising through the ranks on Vince McMahon's roster. On the third anniversary of the classic bout between the two brothers, the Natural shared a tweet with two simple hashtags.

Cody Rhodes is still helping young AEW stars

FTW Champion Ricky Starks revealed that he still seeks advice from the American Nightmare.

Cody's departure from AEW came as a shock to many, considering he was the Executive Vice President of the company. However, the American Nightmare seemed sure of his decision to leave, which was respected by Tony Khan. This resulted in an amicable parting of ways for the All Elite President and the WWE-bound star.

Speaking on an episode of Busted Open Radio, Ricky Starks stated that he still reaches out to the American Nightmare for wrestling advice sometimes.

"It still is Cody. There is nothing wrong with saying that. I don't really have that type of relationship back there (in AEW). There are people I can talk to, for sure, but it's not in terms of taking me under their wing." (H/T: Fightful)

Cody Rhodes has already tussled with top WWE star Seth Rollins since his return to the promotion. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how his run unfolds back in WWE, and whether he will be able to reach the top tier again in the future.

