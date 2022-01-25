AEW star sends explicit message to former WWE superstar Matt Cardona 

AEW star Marko Stunt has vowed to make 2022 his year after a slow end to 2021, and his first step to doing so is by sending an explicit tweet to Matt Cardona.

2021 couldn't have been more different for Stunt and Cardona. Stunt has only appeared on three episodes of AEW Dynamite and hasn't featured since September. On the other hand, Cardona has become the most hated man in GCW as he challenged for the IMPACT world championship and asserted himself in the NWA championship scene.

With this in mind, the former WWE Intercontinental champion took to his Twitter account to express his delight after his win over AEW star Joey Janela at "The WRLD on GCW" event. Marko Stunt decided to respond with a rather simple, yet effective comeback.

The two men were involved in one of the more eventful matches on the GCW card in the Hammerstein Ballroom. The match between Matt Cardona and Joey Janela featured run-ins from Marko Stunt, Hornswoggle and Brian Myers, fka Curt Hawkins in WWE.

If 2022 is going to be his year, Stunt will have to get back in the ring as soon as possible if he wants to stop Cardona, something that very few in GCW, or any promotion for that matter, have been able to do.

Tony Khan might not be renewing Marko Stunt's AEW contract

If reports are to be believed, GCW could become a permanent home for the smallest member of the Jurassic Express. Tony Khan has signed a lot of new talent to the All Elite Wrestling roster in recent months, leaving the future of a number of wrestlers who have been there since the beginning of AEW up in the air.

One of those in question is Marko Stunt, who is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling. However, since he hasn't appeared on TV for over four months at the time of writing, it might not be too long before fans see Mr. Fun Size traveling the independent circuit once again.

