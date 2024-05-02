AEW star sends an explicit message to The Elite; calls them "a**les"

AEW star and manager Stokely Hathaway recently sent an interesting message to The Elite.

Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks (Nicholas and Matthew Jackson) have been causing chaos in the Jacksonville-based promotion for the past couple of months. The trio inserted Jack Perry back into AEW at the Dynasty pay-per-view event and added him to The Elite. The group has been an unstoppable force since then.

Last week, they took out the CEO Tony Khan to send shockwaves across the arena. And this past Wednesday. The Elite ambushed one of their former friend, Kenny Omega, in his hometown of Canada.

Stokely Hathaway took to Twitter/X to send an explicit-laden message to The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada.

Kevin Nash wants Tony Khan to fire The Elite from AEW

AEW programming after the Dynasty PPV has revolved around The Elite, who launched a brutal attack on Tony Khan last week on Dynamite. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash reacted to the segment.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the former WWE Champion proposed an interesting idea for Tony Khan. The veteran stated that the AEW honcho should fire The Elite.

“It’s so bad; I just don’t see what it does unless Tony comes back and fires the executive vice presidents for attacking him. At what point does this become? Why would you do this because you [Tony Khan] were just saying how upset you were over [CM] Punk doing this. Now, the only thing that Tony has is that he has to fire them all. Where are they going?" Kevin Nash said. [H/T Fightful]

The Elite has become a huge problem for Tony Khan, and he needs to take stern action to restore order in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what course of action Khan takes to tackle them. Meanwhile, it will be fascinating to see if The Elite responds to the profanity-laced message from Stokely Hathaway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback