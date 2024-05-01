Tony Khan teases big AEW crossover; major stars upset with The Elite

AEW is coming off one of its biggest angles in company history after The Elite attacked Tony Khan to close last week's Dynamite. The man in charge is now teasing a major mainstream crossover after revealing that some of his biggest friends are not happy with what happened.

Last week's Dynamite ended with The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry taking out their 41-year-old boss. All Elite Wrestling's President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative has sold the attack very well all week, wearing a neck brace in media interviews and at the NFL Draft. Khan is the Chief Football Strategy Officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team owned by his billionaire father, and now he has revealed that his friends on the 53-man roster are not happy with The Elite.

Speaking to former WWE star Mojo Rawley on TMZ Sports, the ROH owner teased a major AEW - NFL crossover. He stated that some of the Jaguars are not happy with The Elite over last week's attack and said this is something to keep an eye on.

"I would love that, I think that’s a great thing. I know some of the Jaguars players were very upset about what happened to me, and that’s something to keep an eye on, too. I think that the Jaguars players follow AEW really closely... a lot of the NFL players follow it," Tony Khan said.

Khan continued and talked more about how there are All Elite fans in the NFL, adding that this is another thing that has amazed his father, Shahid "Shad" Khan. He said:

"Every week on the road, people come up to me, or people at the stadiums, all kinds of people, whether it’s the opposing coaches, opposing players, the security at the stadiums, the people working the concessions... every week in the NFL, whether it’s here in Jacksonville or when I go on the road, people always come up and talk about AEW. It’s one of those things that's really amazed my dad," Tony Khan said. [From 06:50 to 07:29]

Check out the entire video below:

Khan has teased the reveal of a new authority figure for this week's Dynamite. There's no word yet on where the creative team is headed with the ongoing storyline, but we should know more about it after tonight's episode.

AEW Dynamite updated line-up and Control Center for tonight

All Elite Wrestling will continue the build to Double Or Nothing 2024 on tonight's Dynamite, which is scheduled to air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

New items have been announced for tonight's show, including Brian Cage vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Samoa Joe's return vs. Isiah Kassidy, and a promo from Orange Cassidy to address the status of The Best Friends.

The official Control Center video for tonight's Dynamite has been released, featuring Tony Schiavone. TBS will also air this week's Rampage episode at 10 pm ET, right after Dynamite goes off the air from the same venue. Jay White vs. Dante Martin is the only match announced.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for live Dynamite coverage and all breaking AEW news. Below is the updated line-up:

Kenny Omega returns

Orange Cassidy will address the Best Friends

Swerve Strickland will find out who his Double Or Nothing challenger is

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brian Cage

Mariah May vs. Serena Deeb

Samoa Joe vs. Isiah Kassidy

FTW Champion Chris Jericho defends vs. Katsuyori Shibata

TNT Champion Adam Copeland defends vs. a member of The House of Black to be announced