Shahid Khan texted his son during a top AEW star's recent match, is now a big fan of him

AEW presented one of its biggest angles last week as The Elite and Jack Perry attacked Tony Khan. The shocking angle included a surprise appearance by Shahid "Shad" Khan. Tony recently opened up about what his father thinks about the company, and which stars he has grown fond of.

Shad made his official on-screen debut last Wednesday on Dynamite, but he has been seen at numerous All Elite Wrestling events in the past. The billionaire has been known as AEW's lead investor and co-owner and also owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, the Premier League's Fulham FC, and motor vehicle supplier Flex-N-Gate. The 73-year-old Pakistani-American is involved in other ventures, including ownership of the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, and the plans for a new Four Seasons Hotel in Jacksonville in 2026.

Tony spoke with TV Insider to promote this week's Dynamite and said his father is a big fan of the product. The 41-year-old recalled how his dad texted him during Will Ospreay's Dynamite win over Claudio Castagnoli on April 17, adding that the elder Khan and The Aerial Assassin were formally introduced.

"My dad is a big AEW fan. He watches all the time. A few weeks ago I got a text from him during Will Ospreay and Claudio [Castagnoli]. He knew them both. He hadn’t seen much of Will Ospreay. He said Ospreay was amazing. I introduced him to Will, and he is now a huge fan of him," Tony Khan said.

The ROH owner continued and revealed additional All Elite stars his father is a fan of, including World Champion Swerve Strickland and Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Tony said:

"He is a huge fan of Kenny Omega, MJF, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Dr. Britt Baker, and recently 'Timeless' Toni Storm And Mariah May. Also, he had some nice interactions with Swerve [Strickland]," Tony Khan said.

All Elite Wrestling's President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative has indicated that he will continue selling The Elite's attack on Dynamite this week. Khan just revealed interesting plans for a potential new authority figure in the company.

Special week for AEW Dynamite and Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will present a three-hour block of programming on Wednesday night. The company is once again being preempted due to sports on TNT, this time it's the NHL Playoffs.

Dynamite will air in its regular 8pm ET timeslot on Wednesday. The weekly one-hour Rampage episode will then air at 10pm, with both episodes airing live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Below is the updated Dynamite line-up:

Kenny Omega returns

Fallout from The Elite attacking Tony Khan

Double Or Nothing build continues

Mariah May vs. Serena Deeb

FTW Champion Chris Jericho defends vs. Katsuyori Shibata

TNT Champion Adam Copeland defends vs. a member of The House of Black to be announced

World Champion Swerve Strickland will find out who his Double Or Nothing challenger is