AEW star sends a flirty message to MJF following rumors of his break up with fiancèe 

It has been heavily rumored that AEW World Champion MJF has broken up with his fiancèe Naomi Rosenblum. Following the rumor, one-half of The Acclaimed, Max Caster sent the Salt of the Earth a 'flirty' message.

MJF and his then-girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum announced their engagement back in September last year. This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, during a promo segment with The American Dragon, the Salt of the Earth referenced his break-up.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp then took to Twitter to report that there was a lot of truth to the promo.

"The MJF promo had a lot of truth to it. Normally wouldn't cover that type of thing, but he and his fiancee did have a split as was referenced on tonight's AEW Dynamite," Sean Ross Sapp tweeted.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster took to Twitter, seemingly shooting his shot at the self-proclaimed devil of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Hey, @The_MJF I heard Naomi is gone. Soooooooooooooo... 😉😘💦😛," Max Caster tweeted.

MJF and Bryan Danielson brawled on AEW Dynamite

As mentioned earlier, during this past Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Bryan Danielson had a promo segment.

During the segment, the AEW World Champion mentioned that he despises The American Dragon. He claimed that Danielson has a beautiful wife and two wonderful children, and he takes everything for granted. He then carried on having a personal message for Danielson's kids.

This did not sit well with the former WWE star, who punched Friedman. Thus, the two stars began to brawl, and it took a lot of security to pull the two stars apart.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the current reigning AEW World Champion and is set to defend his title against Bryan Danielson on March 5th at the Revolution pay-per-view. The two stars will settle their beef in a sixty-minute Iron Man Match.

