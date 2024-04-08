AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Bayley following WWE WrestleMania 40

AEW/ROH star Billie Starkz recently sent an emotional message to Bayley after WWE WrestleMania XL.

This past weekend at ROH Supercard of Honor, Billie Starkz successfully defeated Queen Aminata to win the inaugural ROH's Women's Television Championship in the finals of the 16-woman tournament. The title win ended up being very emotional for Starkz as she has now won a Championship in the same weekend as her idol Bayley who defeated Iyo Sky to win the Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL Sunday.

Billie Starkz has been a long-time fan of Bayley dating back to her hugger days in NXT. She hugged Starkz in the NXT crowd and the photograph was recently shared on Twitter/X. The ROH Women's TV Champion shared a heartfelt message and congratulated the Role Model for her title victory at WrestleMania XL.

"Hey @itsBayleyWWE we did that thing! Congratulations!"

Bayley recently reacted to her WWE Women's Title victory

The new Women's Champion Bayley recently addressed her Women's title victory at WrestleMania XL. The former Damage CTRL leader successfully dethroned Iyo Sky to win her first Women's title in four years. Following her victory, the Role Model reacted to competing in her first one-on-one match at the Showcase of the Immortals and revealed that she is looking forward to main eventing WrestleMania in the future.

"I never thought that the singles match at WrestleMania was a goal until I realized that I hadn't had one. You know, I did a lot of things. I won the Royal Rumble, that was one of the last things I needed to tick off my box," Bayley said during the WrestleMania Sunday exclusive. But, as you can see, this wasn't the main event, right? I was one match away from main-eventing WrestleMania." [2:25 Onwards]

The new era in the WWE is in full effect with SmackDown both World Champions changing hands. It will be interesting to see who steps up to Bayley on the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL.

