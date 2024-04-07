AEW star, who recently turned heel, reacts to Roxanne Perez becoming the NXT Women's Champion

It's been a big weekend for the young women in AEW and WWE. Today's NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event saw a major title change as Roxanne Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria to claim the NXT Women's Championship. In the wake of her victory, ROH and AEW star Billie Starkz sent out a congratulatory message.

Big Billie Starkz also claimed a title this weekend, becoming the inaugural ROH Women's World Television Champion last night at Supercard of Honor. The 19-year-old came up big in her match against Queen Aminata, controversially faking a neck injury near the end of the match to gain the upper hand against her opponent.

The two young stars are basking in the glow of their victories from opposite sides of the promotional divide, but that didn't stop Starkz from congratulating Roxanne Perez on X today:

"Congratulations! @roxanne_wwe and I out here doing what we gotta do! #ProdigyChamps," wrote Starkz.

Expand Tweet

It was a huge weekend for both women, with Perez securing her second NXT Women's title reign while Starkz redeemed herself after losing her acclaimed war against ROH Women's Champion Athena late last year.

AEW's Billie Starkz has the backing of WWE Superstar Bayley

At just 19 years old, Billie Starkz is one of the fastest-rising stars in wrestling. Despite failing to snatch the ROH Women's Championship from Athena in a 30-minute slugfest at Final Battle 2023, the young star has proven that she has the determination to continue climbing the ladder to success.

Starkz has been inspired by some of wrestling's top female stars, including WWE Superstar Bayley and AEW's Mercedes Mone. Ahead of Billie's match against Athena in December, The Role Model posted a throwback photo of the young star hugging her at a live event.

Expand Tweet

Billie Starkz used the tweet as motivation, claiming that it made her want to win even more. Unfortunately, she wasn't able to defeat The Minion Overlord at Final Battle, but she's one step closer to the top of the mountain now as the inaugural ROH Women's World Television Champion.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE