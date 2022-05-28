"You're my girl" - Former SmackDown Tag Team Champion sends a heartfelt message to AEW star Britt Baker

AEW star Dax Hardwood recently took to Twitter to praise Britt Baker. He is a big fan of her commitment to the art of professional wrestling.

The former NXT Superstar was conducting a Question and Answer session on the bird app. This was when The Doctor asked him who his favorite female superstar was on the All Elite roster. Harwood answered her question with a very nice message.

The current ROH World Tag Team Champion stated that it was indeed Baker herself. He spoke about how she works as a wrestler as well as a dentist and travels back and forth to do both. He also asked his followers if they could name anyone who loves wrestling as much as she does.

Here's what Dax Harwood had to say:

"Guys, listen. This woman did our tv show on Wednesday, flew home to be a dentist on Thursday, came back to do our show today. Tell me ANY wrestler, male of female whom loves wrestling that much?! You’re my girl, dude."

Britt Baker is okay about being out of the AEW Women's Title picture

Britt Baker recently appeared in an interview with Forbes where she spoke about taking a step back from the women's title picture in AEW.

She stated that the All Elite women's roster is highly talented and she gets to sit back and watch her peers rise to the occasion and have their moment. She added that it's okay not to be the one in focus and such is the nature of the wrestling business.

Here's what Britt Baker had to say:

“We have so many talented women that I can take a step back,” Baker said. “I got to sit back and watch everyone else have their moment and watch everyone else rise. Sometimes you’re going to be up, sometimes you’re going to be the focus. Sometimes, you’re not. It’s somebody else’s turn and that’s OK." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see when Baker reenters the Women's Championship picture again.

The Doctor has a major challenge ahead of her this Sunday at Double or Nothing as she faces Ruby Soho in the Finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. One can only speculate on what will happen when these two collide this weekend.

