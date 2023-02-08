AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Jerry Lawler after the WWE legend suffers a stroke

AEW star and multi-time tag team champion Matt Hardy expressed his love and support for WWE legend Jerry Lawler, who recently suffered a stroke and underwent surgery.

Jerry 'The King' Lawler is a WWE Hall of Famer and has been a wrestler, commentator, host, producer, and commentator throughout his career. He has given countless memorable moments both in and outside the ring. The news of his ill health was met with shock and concern from fans and wrestlers alike.

During his time with World Wrestling Entertainment, Lawler called numerous matches featuring Matt Hardy. The AEW star has now come out with a message for his former colleague.

Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy expressed his thoughts and prayers for Lawler and his family during this difficult time. He also shared a photo of himself and The King together.

"Thinking about you & wishing you all the best, @JerryLawler!" Hardy wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

The latest on WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's health

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke at his Florida home.

Dutch Mantell, a wrestling legend, updated fans on Lawler's condition via Twitter and stated that he is expected to recover. Mantell stated that Lawler has regained partial use of his arm and that his speech has been affected but will improve with time.

"UPDATE ON JERRY LAWLER: It has been confirmed that Jerry LAWLER suffered a stroke last night in Ft. Myers, Florida. He was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent a medical procedure. His latest condition is actually good and he is expected to recover. Good news," tweeted Dutch Mantell.

According to PWInsider, Lawler had been out with friends for lunch prior to the medical emergency. Fans are wishing for a speedy recovery for the beloved wrestler.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we wish Jerry Lawler a speedy recovery.

