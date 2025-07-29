AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Sammy Guevara on his special occasion: "We love you"

A popular AEW star sent a heartfelt message to Sammy Guevara, who celebrated a joyous occasion yesterday. The star recently returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion after being away for some time.After a two-year absence from the promotion, Tay Melo returned to AEW at Fyter Fest in June 2025. Melo appeared to reunite with long-term partner Anna Jay and saved her from being attacked by Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. After her return, Melo was most notably in action at AEW All In: Texas, participating in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match.Yesterday, Melo's real-life partner, Sammy Guevara, celebrated his 32nd birthday, and to commemorate the same, Melo took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to her husband.&quot;Happy birthday to the man of my dreams. We celebrate you every day but today we do it with a cake, you are the most special man alive and I’m lucky enough to share this life with you. I hope you get to live all your dreams and we will be here cheering you on, always. We love you to the moon and back!&quot; wrote Melo.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW star Tay Melo recently shared a heartbreaking updateTay Melo is very active on her social media and is known to keep her fans updated with the happenings of her life. The 30-year-old posted another personal, but also heartbreaking, update recently on Instagram.&quot;❤️ I failed today but tomorrow I’ll try again..Life is not what you see on social media, don’t compare yourself, don’t put yourself down. We all fail but next day we try again,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMelo is a wrestler and a mother to a toddler, which means she not only has to stay in shape, but also take care of her child. Safe to say her many responsibilities seemingly took a toll on her on the day she posted this.