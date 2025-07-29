  • home icon
AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Sammy Guevara on his special occasion: "We love you"

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 29, 2025 14:59 GMT
Sammy Guevara at AEW All In: Texas
Sammy Guevara at AEW All In: Texas [Image from Guevara's X]

A popular AEW star sent a heartfelt message to Sammy Guevara, who celebrated a joyous occasion yesterday. The star recently returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion after being away for some time.

After a two-year absence from the promotion, Tay Melo returned to AEW at Fyter Fest in June 2025. Melo appeared to reunite with long-term partner Anna Jay and saved her from being attacked by Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. After her return, Melo was most notably in action at AEW All In: Texas, participating in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match.

Yesterday, Melo's real-life partner, Sammy Guevara, celebrated his 32nd birthday, and to commemorate the same, Melo took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to her husband.

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams. We celebrate you every day but today we do it with a cake, you are the most special man alive and I’m lucky enough to share this life with you. I hope you get to live all your dreams and we will be here cheering you on, always. We love you to the moon and back!" wrote Melo.
Check out her Instagram post below:

AEW star Tay Melo recently shared a heartbreaking update

Tay Melo is very active on her social media and is known to keep her fans updated with the happenings of her life. The 30-year-old posted another personal, but also heartbreaking, update recently on Instagram.

"❤️ I failed today but tomorrow I’ll try again..Life is not what you see on social media, don’t compare yourself, don’t put yourself down. We all fail but next day we try again," she wrote.
Melo is a wrestler and a mother to a toddler, which means she not only has to stay in shape, but also take care of her child. Safe to say her many responsibilities seemingly took a toll on her on the day she posted this.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

