Tay Melo shares heartbreaking update after AEW Dynamite

AEW star Tay Melo joined the Jacksonville-based company after getting released by WWE in 2020. She was absent from All Elite Wrestling programming for two years due to the birth of her daughter. She finally returned earlier this year at Fyter Fest, where she showed up to rescue Anna Jay from a vicious attack from Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Tay Melo is quite active on social media. She has an impenetrable bond with her family, which includes her husband, ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara, and her infant daughter, Luna Guevara. The Brazilian star has many responsibilities. She has to stay in shape, take care of her daughter, work out regularly, and more. This gets overwhelming for her at times. Things mostly go as planned. But sometimes, it's simply not her day. A few hours ago, Melo shared a heartbreaking update on Instagram. She revealed that she had a bad day and feels horrible for slacking off. However, she is optimistic that she will recover from this minor setback soon. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;❤️ I failed today but tomorrow I’ll try again..Life is not what you see on social media, don’t compare yourself, don’t put yourself down. We all fail but next day we try again.&quot; she wrote. Tay Melo sends a touching message to her husband, Sammy GuevaraMelo and Guevara got married in August 2022. The couple is a fan favorite and two of All Elite Wrestling's most popular names. The former WWE star recently sent a sentimental message to her husband on Instagram. She called Guevara the best husband ever and said that she loves him forever. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I wish everyone could experience a love like ours. ❤️ God blessed me so much with the most amazing husband ever!!!!! I love you forever, Samuel.&quot; she wrote. Tay Melo has not held a title in AEW yet. Hopefully, this will change soon.