AEW star sends a message to Elon Musk

An AEW star recently took to Twitter with a message for Elon Musk.

The Blue Bird social media app has undergone many changes since Musk acquired it last year. The introduction of Twitter Blue (a subscription feature) has received much attention over the last few months. The subscription allowed everyone to have a blue tick mark next to their name, a feature that was only available to notable figures in the past.

It appears that Elon Musk has decided to pull the proverbial trigger by removing the earlier aspects of the blue tick. As of now, only users who pay for the subscription are allowed to have the mark next to their name.

The update apparently has some glitches for now, as evidenced by Dustin Rhodes' tweet. The AEW star recently claimed that he had paid for the subscription but had not received the blue tick.

"Hello @elonmusk, can you please give me my blue check back. I am a twitter Blue," tweeted Dustin Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if Elon Musk will respond to the Natural.

The AEW star recently commented on Cody Rhodes' future in WWE

Dustin Rhodes is also actively following his brother's run in the Stamford-based promotion.

The American Nightmare's failure to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 left the pro-wrestling world in shock. However, Dustin believes that Cody will become a world champion in the future.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, he stated:

"He's [Cody Rhodes] going to be world champion, I know it. I don't know when, but he's going to be world champion. So keep doing it man, they're making him pay for it. They're making him earn it, and I like that."

Only time will tell if the AEW star's prediction will prove right in the future.

