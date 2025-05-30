AEW star sends message after getting into a backstage fight with Adam Cole on Dynamite

A current AEW star made his intentions clear after getting into a backstage fight with Adam Cole on Dynamite this week. The two had a title match on the show, which ended abruptly.

AEW star Kyle Fletcher had a violent backstage altercation with Adam Cole on Dynamite this past Wednesday. Fletcher challenged Cole for the TNT Championship on the show, but it ended in a DQ after The Don Callis Family and Paragon got involved. Kyle addressed the match in a backstage promo during Dynamite.

The Protostar bragged that he could beat Cole without anyone's help before Cole interrupted him and initiated a brawl, and security personnel had to separate them. Following the events on Dynamite this past week, Kyle Fletcher made a huge statement on social media.

Taking to X, Kyle Fletcher stated that he will not stop until he takes the TNT Championship from the former WWE NXT Champion:

"I will not rest until I am TNT Champion," Fletcher wrote.

Moreover, Kyle Fletcher also got the win over Cole and Paragon at Double or Nothing 2025 in a trios match, as he teamed with Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family.

A top AEW star recently challenged Adam Cole

Top AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs called out Adam Cole for the TNT Championship recently. In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hobbs said that he wants the TNT title, which is currently held by Cole:

"I want the TNT Championship, which is held by Adam Cole. So I want that Championship... He has some advantages. I mean, you know, he is a vet. He has been in the game a little bit longer right. I mean, obviously, I got the power down. He may have the speed down, maybe. So you know, Cole is not a stranger from wrestling big guys. He knows what he is doing there."

Moreover, Powerhouse Hobbs is the current AEW World Trios Champion alongside Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata. Only time will tell whether he will get a shot to win the TNT Championship for the second time in his career.

