AEW star sends a message to Mark Ruffalo for copying an iconic faction's celebration at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mark Ruffalo recently got a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. He soon received a shoutout from an AEW wrestler, which led to some wholesome banter online.

Soon after Ruffalo got the Hollywood Star of Fame, a picture of him lying prone, similar to how Rush does when he celebrates his victories, made the rounds on social networks. Following this, the two celebrities had a bit of banter.

"Congratulations @MarkRuffalo, I see you like to celebrate in Ingobernable style," Rush posted.

Ruffalo replied:

"Thank you thank you thank you. This star is not only mine, but for everyone who’s been a part of my life."

See the conversation here:

Rush, a Mexican luchador, has been in CMLL, where his tag team was named Los Ingobernables, meaning the ones who can't be governed.

AEW is gearing up for Big Business in March

Very exciting times are upon wrestling circles. The major promotions are looking for news and information about their big specials. Recently, WWE held the WrestleMania XL kick-off press event, which generated enough headlines for the company.

Tony Khan is also gearing up for Revolution in March 2024, which has generated enough hype as being the program that will include the iconic Sting's last match.

Besides these two, Khan has announced a special episode of Dynamite, titled AEW Dynamite: Big Business, which is all set to take place in Boston in March.

With so much happening on the wrestling scene for the next few months, it remains to be seen which wrestler will make waves by their in-ring activities or online announcements.

Curiously, several WWE wrestlers have carved a secondary career for themselves out of the ring, like John Cena and The Rock, who both have a respectable movie repertoire. However, very few AEW wrestlers have done the same.

