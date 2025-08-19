AEW star sends a message after Naomi announces pregnancy and relinquishes Women's World Title on WWE RAW

An AEW star congratulated WWE star Naomi after she announced some good news on tonight's RAW. Rumors about her being injured and going on a hiatus were all over social media. It was announced that she would address the situation tonight.

During RAW, The Glow revealed that she and Jimmy Uso are having a baby. Fans were filled with happiness. However, she had to vacate her Women's World Championship because she would be away for several months.

All of social media is filled with fans and fellow wrestlers wishing the couple well after the incredible news. AEW star Capt. Shawn Dean also took to X and congratulated Naomi and Jimmy Uso on the pregnancy.

"Congrats @TheTrinity_Fatu #BigJim !! Blessings!! 🙌🏾🫡," he wrote.

Jade Cargill talks about rejected ideas with Naomi

Jade Cargill and Naomi wrestled in a No Disqualification contest at Evolution 2025. The match was extremely violent in nature.

While speaking on Metro UK, Jade revealed that they wanted to make the contest more brutal. There were pitches to use razors and mace during the bout, but the ideas weren't implemented due to concerns over crowd safety.

"There was so much we wanted to use that was asked. We wanted to use mace, that was going to be tough. And then we wanted to use razors, and that was going to be tough, but I welcome it! I wish we were able to use the mace. [But] we gotta think about the crowd, we don’t want anybody in the crowd to be maced, because mace goes so far. That would’ve been wild! The whole first front row would have been lit with mace!" she said.

It will be interesting to see when the former Women's World Champion returns from her maternity leave and challenges for the title again.

