  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Naomi
  • AEW star sends a message after Naomi announces pregnancy and relinquishes Women's World Title on WWE RAW

AEW star sends a message after Naomi announces pregnancy and relinquishes Women's World Title on WWE RAW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 19, 2025 03:28 GMT
Naomi is a former WWE champion [Image Credit: star
Naomi is a former WWE champion [Image Credit: star's X]

An AEW star congratulated WWE star Naomi after she announced some good news on tonight's RAW. Rumors about her being injured and going on a hiatus were all over social media. It was announced that she would address the situation tonight.

Ad

During RAW, The Glow revealed that she and Jimmy Uso are having a baby. Fans were filled with happiness. However, she had to vacate her Women's World Championship because she would be away for several months.

All of social media is filled with fans and fellow wrestlers wishing the couple well after the incredible news. AEW star Capt. Shawn Dean also took to X and congratulated Naomi and Jimmy Uso on the pregnancy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Congrats @TheTrinity_Fatu #BigJim !! Blessings!! 🙌🏾🫡," he wrote.
Ad

Jade Cargill talks about rejected ideas with Naomi

Jade Cargill and Naomi wrestled in a No Disqualification contest at Evolution 2025. The match was extremely violent in nature.

While speaking on Metro UK, Jade revealed that they wanted to make the contest more brutal. There were pitches to use razors and mace during the bout, but the ideas weren't implemented due to concerns over crowd safety.

Ad
"There was so much we wanted to use that was asked. We wanted to use mace, that was going to be tough. And then we wanted to use razors, and that was going to be tough, but I welcome it! I wish we were able to use the mace. [But] we gotta think about the crowd, we don’t want anybody in the crowd to be maced, because mace goes so far. That would’ve been wild! The whole first front row would have been lit with mace!" she said.
Ad
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see when the former Women's World Champion returns from her maternity leave and challenges for the title again.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications