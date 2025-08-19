Breaking: Naomi Forced to Relinquish her Women's World Championship & Makes Huge Announcement on WWE RAW

Naomi has been forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship. She shared the breaking news and reason with everyone on WWE RAW.Adam Pearce was in the ring and welcomed Naomi to address the rumors after she was unable to wrestle last week. The champion entered, holding the title high as she paraded it around the ring, clearly with a lot on her mind. She was in tears on RAW, and in front of the crowd, she nearly broke down, and asked everyone to listen to the clip of herself on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story pocast.&quot;This is hard to say guys. Just take a look at the tron for me please.&quot;There, she said that Jimmy Uso had something to tell everyone, and then gave him the opportunity to talk. Big Jin said that everyone needed to proceed with caution as their baby is coming.&quot;We need you all to proceed with caution, because there's a baby on board,&quot; he said on the podcast.After the clip, Naomi announced that she was pregnant. Then she went on to tell Adam Pearce that she was not going to be handing him the title and was not going to give it over like that. She kicked him out of the ring, but eventually relinquished the title.&quot;You know what, Adam, I bet you are happy for me. But you know what, this is not my first time relinquishing a title. I handed it back the first time, but this time, I ain't handing you sh**. My hormones are jumping like a disco, and this ain't the time nor place. So, I advise you to get the hell out of my face.&quot;Naomi Had to Give Up the Women's World Championship After Announcing Her PregnancyThe star then addressed the crowd, stating that she would have destroyed them for the whole year. She then said that she was going to lay her title down and warned everyone, saying that for nine months and some time they were free, but when she came back, she was going to be picking up where she left off. She warned them to proceed with caution.&quot;All the women back there in the locker room, y'all should be thanking one person... They should be thanking Big Jim. Because without him, y'all know y'll won't have a chance to take this title off of me. I was about to walk y'all like a dog all year long. I was about to put you heifers in the ground. But thanks to Big Jim, he likes to Netflix and Chill if you know what I mean. On the bright side, I guess the Bloodline continues, baby... I'm going to lay my title down right here, my custom title,&quot; she said.Naomi left without the title.We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Naomi at this time.