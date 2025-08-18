Naomi is heading into WWE RAW this week amid a lot of speculation about her next step. The star's future as champion has been in question. But now, her father has said that he is ready to defend her championship for her going forward.Last week on WWE RAW, Naomi was ruled not as she wasn't medically cleared to wrestle in her pre-scheduled match. She had been set to defend the title, but the match had to be canceled. Plans had to change as a result of the situation.Since then, the star has not revealed the reason for her having to miss the show, and fans have been waiting for any news about it. There has been rampant speculation about injuries and her personal life, and she's set to make an announcement on RAW. With rumors swirling that she will relinquish her title, her dad has now spoken up.Her father posted a video on social media. He made it clear that he was going to defend the title instead of her daughter if required. He sent out a challenge to everyone watching. He said he was the champion as well and challenged anyone who wanted it to come and get it. He said that if they were sure they wanted it, they would have to face him.&quot;I am the champ too. You want some? Come get it. Come get... You want some? Come get it!&quot; he said.While her father's statement may or may not be something that WWE supports, it has been seen as hilarious by fans all over. However, it has also added to the speculation that she will lose her title.alexis sherman🎨🎨 @jongdaelovelyLINK@faithgloria850 If the announcement is what I think it is 🤔 that's a good reason to relinquish her and jimmy do want kidsNaomi's Father Became a Big Part of Her WWE SummerSlam MatchAfter the star became champion earlier in the year, cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, the star had to defend her title against both stars at SummerSlam.There, Naomi had the support of her father, who came down to the ramp with her, playing her music and entrance theme. He has since featured regularly on her social media posts, and even with her potentially out of action, he seems more than ready to step up to defend her title.Whether he will be allowed to or not is another question entirely.