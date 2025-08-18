  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi's Father Says He Will Defend Her WWE Championship before RAW Amidst Title Relinquishing Rumors

Naomi's Father Says He Will Defend Her WWE Championship before RAW Amidst Title Relinquishing Rumors

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 18, 2025 03:03 GMT
This may not be good (Credit: WWE.com)
This may not be good (Credit: WWE.com)

Naomi is heading into WWE RAW this week amid a lot of speculation about her next step. The star's future as champion has been in question. But now, her father has said that he is ready to defend her championship for her going forward.

Ad

Last week on WWE RAW, Naomi was ruled not as she wasn't medically cleared to wrestle in her pre-scheduled match. She had been set to defend the title, but the match had to be canceled. Plans had to change as a result of the situation.

Since then, the star has not revealed the reason for her having to miss the show, and fans have been waiting for any news about it. There has been rampant speculation about injuries and her personal life, and she's set to make an announcement on RAW. With rumors swirling that she will relinquish her title, her dad has now spoken up.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Her father posted a video on social media. He made it clear that he was going to defend the title instead of her daughter if required. He sent out a challenge to everyone watching. He said he was the champion as well and challenged anyone who wanted it to come and get it. He said that if they were sure they wanted it, they would have to face him.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

"I am the champ too. You want some? Come get it. Come get... You want some? Come get it!" he said.
Ad
Ad

While her father's statement may or may not be something that WWE supports, it has been seen as hilarious by fans all over. However, it has also added to the speculation that she will lose her title.

Ad

Naomi's Father Became a Big Part of Her WWE SummerSlam Match

After the star became champion earlier in the year, cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, the star had to defend her title against both stars at SummerSlam.

There, Naomi had the support of her father, who came down to the ramp with her, playing her music and entrance theme. He has since featured regularly on her social media posts, and even with her potentially out of action, he seems more than ready to step up to defend her title.

Whether he will be allowed to or not is another question entirely.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications