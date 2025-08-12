  • home icon
Michael Cole officially confirms WWE champion is injured and not medically cleared on RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 12, 2025 01:05 GMT
The star has been left hurt (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has been left hurt (Credit: WWE.com)

Michael Cole has now officially confirmed that a WWE champion is injured. The titleholder is also not medically cleared on RAW at this time.

Earlier tonight, WWE announced that Naomi was no longer medically cleared to compete on RAW and her match on the show was canceled. She was set to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship from the feud that had been building up for quite some time. Instead, the match was canceled.

Michael Cole has now revealed that the star has an injury and, as a result, can not compete in the championship match that had been scheduled. They ended up not having that match. Cole didn't reveal what the nature of the injury was that led to the star not being able to compete, but he asked everyone to stay tuned to social media for updates on the situation. There is no message from Naomi so far.

Michael Cole has become a fixture at ringside for WWE RAW. He has become the most prominent commentator for WWE over the last decade. While Hall of Famer Jim Ross was known as the voice of WWE for a long time, Cole stepped up to take that place and, in recent years, has been acknowledged for filling those very tough shoes.

Michael Cole usually works with Pat McAfee on RAW, but the latter took some time away from WWE to recover from his hectic schedule while also getting ready for his other job.

Now, Cole has teamed up with Corey Graves on the show, with the two of them working together on a weekly basis.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda wrestling as we monitor and provide updates to the situation.

Edited by Angana Roy
