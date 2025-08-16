WWE Officially Makes Major Announcement on Naomi's Future on SmackDown

WWE has finally addressed the future of the Women's World Champion Naomi in an official announcement. The star has been one of the biggest names in the company this year after her heel turn, but found herself on the sidelines after not being medically cleared on RAW. There was no explanation as to what had happened with her, but she was pulled out of several matches.Tonight on SmackDown, the situation was addressed by commentators Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett, who confirmed the fact that the star was not medically cleared for her match on RAW, leading to matches being canceled. They also said what was next for her, saying that she would finally be on next week's episode of RAW. The official announcement by WWE stated that she would talk about her absence and what's next.The star has already appeared in an interview with Stephanie McMahon alongside Jimmy Uso, but with that being filmed prior to this week's RAW, the reason for her absence was not addressed there. While the husband and wife duo shared some funny real-life stories with fans in that interview, the situation with her absence has given rise to many rumors. It is very important to note that none of the rumors has been officially confirmed. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt is expected that all doubts will be cleared on RAW next week with a redressal of what is going on by the Women's World Champion.Naomi Has Really Found Her Groove in WWE Over The Past YearWhile Naomi has often found herself languishing in the mid-card of the women's division, over the past year, that has firmly changed. Her stepping up to replace Jade Cargill after the star was injured, and then revealing herself to be the attacker and turning heel, put her in the spotlight.Since then, she has repeatedly proven herself, both in and out of the ring. The star won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashed it in to win the title as well, taking out both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, when they were not expecting it at all.Now, Naomi's future may be in question, but she is coming on the back of a huge showing in the recent past.