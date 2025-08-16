WWE Officially Makes Major Announcement on Naomi's Future on SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 16, 2025 03:33 GMT
The star did not wrestle on WWE RAW (Credit: WWE.com)
The star did not wrestle on WWE RAW last week (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE has finally addressed the future of the Women's World Champion Naomi in an official announcement. The star has been one of the biggest names in the company this year after her heel turn, but found herself on the sidelines after not being medically cleared on RAW. There was no explanation as to what had happened with her, but she was pulled out of several matches.

Tonight on SmackDown, the situation was addressed by commentators Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett, who confirmed the fact that the star was not medically cleared for her match on RAW, leading to matches being canceled. They also said what was next for her, saying that she would finally be on next week's episode of RAW. The official announcement by WWE stated that she would talk about her absence and what's next.

The star has already appeared in an interview with Stephanie McMahon alongside Jimmy Uso, but with that being filmed prior to this week's RAW, the reason for her absence was not addressed there. While the husband and wife duo shared some funny real-life stories with fans in that interview, the situation with her absence has given rise to many rumors. It is very important to note that none of the rumors has been officially confirmed.

It is expected that all doubts will be cleared on RAW next week with a redressal of what is going on by the Women's World Champion.

Naomi Has Really Found Her Groove in WWE Over The Past Year

While Naomi has often found herself languishing in the mid-card of the women's division, over the past year, that has firmly changed. Her stepping up to replace Jade Cargill after the star was injured, and then revealing herself to be the attacker and turning heel, put her in the spotlight.

Since then, she has repeatedly proven herself, both in and out of the ring. The star won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashed it in to win the title as well, taking out both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, when they were not expecting it at all.

Now, Naomi's future may be in question, but she is coming on the back of a huge showing in the recent past.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Edited by Harish Raj S
