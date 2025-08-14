Stephanie McMahon makes a huge Naomi announcement amidst uncertainty

Naomi was suddenly pulled out of her Women's World Championship match against IYO SKY on the most recent episode of RAW. The silence surrounding her sudden absence has left some worried. Stephanie McMahon made a massive announcement amidst the uncertainty.The power couple, aka record-breaking tag team champion Jimmy Uso, and his wife, the current Women's World Champion, Naomi, appeared on Stephanie McMahon's podcast, What's Your Story? We will provide some context on the uncertainty surrounding The Glow later in this article.&quot;Jimmy @WWEUsos was the first to learn how to proceed with caution! I wouldn’t mess with @TheTrinity_Fatu especially when she’s mad! ⚠️ A brand new #WhatsYourStory with Jimmy Uso and Naomi drops tomorrow wherever you get your podcasts! @WWE @Fanatics @EGxo,&quot; McMahon wrote on X.In the clip below, you can see a hilarious exchange where Stephanie McMahon asks the Women's World Champion about how her recent character came into being, and her husband, Jimmy Uso, reveals that everything about her new character, down to her maniacal laugh, is based on things in real life. It should be noted that this was likely recorded well before any of the uncertain events surrounding the Women's World Champion.What is the context behind Naomi's absence?The Women's World Champion being pulled out of her title defense against IYO SKY on RAW, along with the surrounding silence, has sparked widespread speculation and concern about Naomi.There was one piece of information that provided some context, but it's worth noting that the specific reason isn't mentioned.On the Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said that there was a rumor going around, and if it's true, it means that Naomi will be out for a very long time:&quot;There is definitely a rumor going around in WWE about what’s going on with Naomi, and like it’s being talked about by people there, and if it is, in fact, what’s going on, she is going to be out for a long, long time. Okay, I’ll just say that for now. My presumption is that, you know, people will find out probably fairly soon, but I think that that it would be a while. If this is the case,&quot; he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]There is a discussion happening online about the specifics of this speculation. Still, we would advise anyone reading this not to engage in it, as it's a matter of privacy (until anything is officially announced).If there is truth to the speculation, then the future of the Women's World Championship is up in the air.