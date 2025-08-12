Disheartening update on Naomi following RAW absence - Reports

There has been a disheartening update regarding WWE Superstar Naomi. The veteran cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution 2025 to become the Women's World Champion.

Ad

The former Glow was supposed to defend the title against IYO SKY last night on WWE RAW, but the match never happened. It was announced ahead of last night's show that Naomi was not cleared to compete, and the RAW match was canceled.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez commented on the champion's injury and suggested that she could be out of action for a long time if the rumors he was hearing were true.

Ad

Trending

"There is definitely a rumor going around in WWE about what’s going on with Naomi, and like it’s being talked about by people there, and if it is, in fact, what’s going on, she is going to be out for a long, long time. Okay, I’ll just say that for now. My presumption is that, you know, people will find out probably fairly soon, but I think that that it would be a while. If this is the case," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer won a Battle Royal at Evolution and was scheduled to challenge the popular star for the title at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.

Bill Apter praises Naomi following her Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE Evolution

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently praised Naomi for her work as a heel following her successful Money in the Bank cash-in.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter noted that the champion's merchandise was selling well and that she had been very impressive as Women's World Champion so far.

"The merchandise is probably doing well. And just that great, insane character that no one knew sweet Naomi could bring out? She has gone way above what everybody in that company probably thought she could do," said Bill Apter.

Ad

RadiantArtByDiggie 🎨 @Diggie_G Naomi. Her heel has been phenomenal.

Ad

The champion and Jade Cargill were in a heated rivalry that ended earlier this year. Cargill defeated the 37-year-old at WrestleMania 41, but suffered a major loss last weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

The Storm won the Queen of the Ring tournament to earn a title shot at SummerSlam, but failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at the PLE. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the Women's World Champion following rumors about her injury situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!