Jade Cargill reveals WWE rejected wild pitch for rivalry with Naomi

Jade Cargill revealed that WWE rejected a wild pitch during her intense rivalry with Naomi. The Glow was responsible for the heinous attack on Cargill on WWE SmackDown in November 2024.

Cargill defeated Naomi in a singles match at WrestleMania 41 and then got the better of her again at Evolution 2025. Speaking with Metro UK, the former AEW star revealed that WWE rejected a wild pitch for her rivalry with Naomi for safety reasons. Jade Cargill stated that they wanted to use mace during their rivalry, but that would have been an issue with the crowd in attendance.

"There was so much we wanted to use that was asked. We wanted to use mace, that was going to be tough. And then we wanted to use razors, and that was going to be tough, but I welcome it! I wish we were able to use the mace. [But] we gotta think about the crowd, we don’t want anybody in the crowd to be maced, because mace goes so far. That would’ve been wild! The whole first front row would have been lit with mace!" she said. [H/T: Metro UK]

Naomi wound up having a great night at Evolution 2025 following her loss to Jade Cargill. The veteran cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the PLE to become the new Women's World Champion. She was supposed to defend the title against IYO SKY last week on RAW but was not cleared to compete. It has been announced that Naomi will be addressing the WWE Universe tomorrow night on the red brand.

Jade Cargill opens up about backstage concerns ahead of WWE Evolution

Jade Cargill recently revealed that there were backstage concerns ahead of Evolution 2025, but the event wound up being a success.

Speaking on The Babyfaces podcast, the Queen of the Ring winner shared that she was concerned about ticket sales ahead of the PLE, but the crowd was great at the event.

“I had a great time. The crowd was electric. I think we didn’t even think that many people were gonna come out for that show because… the storylines weren’t really there, but, the fact that the crowd showed up for us was amazing and the fact that we were able to deliver and people want more, I know it’s something that’s gonna happen and be a yearly PLE,” she said. [From 12:20-12:44]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Jade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament but failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam 2025.

