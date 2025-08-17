Adam Pearce makes a huge announcement on Seth Rollins ahead of WWE RAW

Adam Pearce made a huge announcement regarding Seth Rollins ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW. The upcoming episode of the red brand will air live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.WWE shared a video featuring the RAW General Manager today, and he made several announcements ahead of tomorrow night's show. He shared that Seth Rollins and The Vision faction would be making an appearance and also said that Natalya would be challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.&quot;You will hear from The Vision, that's right, Seth Rollins and company will be in the house, and Bron Breakker goes one-on-one with Main Event Jey Uso. Plus, fresh off of her appearance at TripleMania, 'The Boat' Natalya challenges 'The Man' Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship,&quot; said Pearce. [From 0:07 - 0:24]Pearce also noted that Women's World Champion Naomi will be on tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW following her absence last week.&quot;Plus, your Women's World Champion Naomi will be in the house, and she will address the WWE Universe,&quot; he added. [From 0:36 - 0:44]You can check out the video in the post below:Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025 earlier this year to become the World Heavyweight Champion.Vince Russo comments on Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAWWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins' faction on RAW.Rollins is aligned with Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman on the red brand. The faction is known as The Vision and has already made quite an impact on RAW. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that he was not a fan of Bron Breakker wearing all black as a part of the faction.&quot;It's bothering me that they're really dressing them in black. But again, man, knowing his bloodlines and knowing Rick and Scott, he can turn into that, you know, he's just starting his career. He can turn into that type of character,&quot; Russo said.Rollins will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso at Clash in Paris on August 31.If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.