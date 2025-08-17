  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce makes a huge announcement on Seth Rollins ahead of WWE RAW

Adam Pearce makes a huge announcement on Seth Rollins ahead of WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 17, 2025 18:52 GMT
RAW will air live from Philadelphia tomorrow night. [Image credits: WWE.com]
RAW will air live from Philadelphia tomorrow night. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Adam Pearce made a huge announcement regarding Seth Rollins ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW. The upcoming episode of the red brand will air live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ad

WWE shared a video featuring the RAW General Manager today, and he made several announcements ahead of tomorrow night's show. He shared that Seth Rollins and The Vision faction would be making an appearance and also said that Natalya would be challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

"You will hear from The Vision, that's right, Seth Rollins and company will be in the house, and Bron Breakker goes one-on-one with Main Event Jey Uso. Plus, fresh off of her appearance at TripleMania, 'The Boat' Natalya challenges 'The Man' Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship," said Pearce. [From 0:07 - 0:24]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pearce also noted that Women's World Champion Naomi will be on tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW following her absence last week.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

"Plus, your Women's World Champion Naomi will be in the house, and she will address the WWE Universe," he added. [From 0:36 - 0:44]

You can check out the video in the post below:

Ad

Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025 earlier this year to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Vince Russo comments on Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins' faction on RAW.

Rollins is aligned with Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman on the red brand. The faction is known as The Vision and has already made quite an impact on RAW. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that he was not a fan of Bron Breakker wearing all black as a part of the faction.

Ad
"It's bothering me that they're really dressing them in black. But again, man, knowing his bloodlines and knowing Rick and Scott, he can turn into that, you know, he's just starting his career. He can turn into that type of character," Russo said.

Rollins will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Ad

If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications