Veteran is bothered by one thing WWE is doing with Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision (Exclusive)

Ever since the WWE RAW after WrestleMania, the red brand has been dominated by Seth Rollins and his faction, The Vision. They have been wreaking havoc on the roster every week, targeting several superstars. Till now, they've assaulted top names like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Penta, and Sami Zayn.

Despite its success, WWE veteran Vince Russo has a particular issue regarding The Vision. Russo talked about Bron Breakker on the latest episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW. He said that his only issue with Breakker and Bronson Reed is that they are sporting all-black attire on TV.

While he was not in favor of Breakker's wardrobe choices, Russo heaped praise on the youngster. The veteran writer added that The Dog of WWE could turn into a main event act soon.

"It's bothering me that they're really dressing them in black. But again, man, knowing his bloodlines and knowing Rick and Scott, he can turn into that, you know, he's just starting his career. He can turn into that type of character," Russo said. [From 53:16 onwards]

Bron Breakker aligned himself with Seth Rollins on the RAW after WrestleMania and has been part of the faction since day one. They were later joined by Bronson Reed on an edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, where the Aussie helped Rollins and Breakker win their tag team match against CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

The up-and-coming duo later helped Seth Rollins win the Money in the Bank briefcase, which allowed The Visionary to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Both Breakker and Reed are engaged in a feud with Roman Reigns now, and it seems like one of them would face the OTC at Clash in Paris.

