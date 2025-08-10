Seth Rollins to lose the WWE World Heavyweight Title after RAW star takes over The Vision? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins' second reign with the World Heavyweight Championship has now started in WWE. The Architect and his faction are dominating RAW, evident from the ending of the red brand this week. Now, Rollins is expected to defend his World Title against LA Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.Amid this, there is a possibility that Seth Rollins may lose the World Heavyweight Championship soon if Bron Breakker takes over The Vision and betrays The Visionary. In the absence of Rollins, Bron had already attempted to take over the heel alliance, but it wasn't successful as he returned at WWE SummerSlam.In a potential scenario, the former Intercontinental Champion may betray Seth Rollins at Clash in Paris, leading to him losing the title. Following this, Breakker could take over The Vision and solidify himself as the new leader. The reason behind Breakker turning his back on the World Champion could be due to Rollins not disclosing his 'Plan B' to the former NXT Champion.When The Architect made his WWE return, he confirmed that Paul Heyman and Becky Lynch were the only people who knew that Rollins' injury angle was part of his 'Plan B.' Rollins concealing major information from Breakker, despite him being part of the faction, could create a rift between the two.Although this scenario is based on speculation, it doesn't seem like there is any tension between Rollins and Breakker just yet.WWE veteran compares Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins to Diesel and Shawn Michaels' storyIn a recent conversation on Busted Open, Bully Ray talked about the story of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. WWE veteran compared the angle with Shawn Michaels and Diesel (Kevin Nash), where Nash turned on HBK due to his poor treatment.Ray believed that Bron would eventually turn on The Visionary in the same manner after getting mistreated by him.&quot;I can also look at Bron in this act as, you know, the bodyguard, you know, the Diesel to the Shawn [Michaels],&quot; Bully said. &quot;Eventually, Shawn treated Diesel like such s**t that Diesel turned, the whole turn. I could see Bron turning on all these guys. I can see Bron vs. Seth being something. Right now, they're going slow and steady wins the race with Bron Breakker. You don't just want to do it all in one shot. I'm sure that they do have a plan for Bron Breakker. I think he's in great hands.&quot;It remains to be seen what will happen in the upcoming months and how things will unfold between the two Vision members on WWE RAW.