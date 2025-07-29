  • home icon
  • WWE may have subtly confirmed a new leader for Seth Rollins’ group

By Love Verma
Published Jul 29, 2025 02:16 GMT
Seth Rollins is seemingly replaced as leader now. [Image credits: WWE.com & Netflix]

Due to a real-life injury, Seth Rollins continues to be absent from WWE RAW. In the latest episode of the red brand, Paul Heyman once again asserted that the Visionary will be out of action for a while. Amid this, it appears that WWE may have subtly confirmed that Bron Breakker is the new leader of the alliance.

In the opening moments of the show, Paul Heyman confronted Jey Uso and tried to change his mind about the SummerSlam tag team match. However, things didn't work out as the Oracle had wanted.

Bron Breakker is claiming to be the new leader of the faction amid Seth Rollins' absence

Heyman was engaged in a backstage segment with Bronson Reed, where he mentioned that without Seth Rollins as a leader, they are just like any other group.

Soon, Bron Breakker entered the scene by saying, "which we now have." Not only this, but the former NXT star also pumped up the Tsunami ahead of his match against Jey Uso in the main event of RAW. After Reed is gone, Bron said to Heyman that he has a plan in mind.

The statement and behavior of Breakker are signs that he is now positioning himself as the new leader of Seth Rollins' faction.

Paul Heyman has no choice but to accept Bron's decision

Though the initial reaction of the Wiseman to Bron's statement indicates that he isn't happy with this move. Regardless, the Oracle doesn't seem to have a choice now. Already, he offered Roman Reigns the leadership on RAW last week, which the Head of the Table rejected.

So, it seems that Breakker is ready to take over the faction in the absence of Rollins and will lead the group at SummerSlam 2025 when they will lock horns against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

WWE could be planning for Seth Rollins' babyface turn

The new Dog of WWE is taking over, seemingly a hint that the Triple H creative regime could be planning for Seth Rollins' group's babyface turn.

The situation appears to be similar to how Solo Sikoa took out the Bloodline when Roman went on hiatus after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at last year's WrestleMania. All that development also led to the OTC switching character and eventually becoming a heroic star.

As Bron appears to be establishing himself as the new leader without obtaining any prior permission from the Visionary, it could lead to conflict when Seth makes his return. The Architect could question that, as Rollins was the leader, how the 27-year-old star is making decisions without his authorization.

This conflict could likely lead to Rollins' babyface turn in the company once he returns from his injury.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

