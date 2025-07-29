WWE legend to return after nearly 5-year absence to take out Paul Heyman at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE SummerSlam 2025 already seems to be a legendary Premium Live Event in the making. However, the latest edition of Monday Night RAW has generated more buzz for the two-night show. Now, it seems that WWE legend Rikishi may return to WWE nearly after five years of absence to take out Paul Heyman at the Biggest Party of the Summer.During the most recent edition of the red brand, the Oracle confronted Jey Uso in the opening segment. Here, the former Bloodline Wiseman attempted to manipulate the YEET Master by stating that supporting family always led to Jey getting into trouble. When Heyman realized that the former World Heavyweight Champion wasn't buying what he was selling, he dragged Rikishi into the mix.Paul Heyman disclosed how Jey's real-life father, Rikishi, lied to him. Heyman asserted that he may be saying that he is proud of his son, but he ultimately acknowledged Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief of the family. Following the OTC, he still didn't pick the YEET Master and picked Solo Sikoa to be next in line.This shows how his family lied to him in every instance, and the reason the Oracle is saying all this on RAW is because he loves the Samoan star. Although this is only speculation, it's possible that Rikishi may soon return to the Stamford-based promotion to confront Paul Heyman for dragging him.The Hall of Famer could return at the Biggest Party of the Summer. When Paul attempts to aid Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed against Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso, the legend might emerge to destroy the villainous manager.Overall, SummerSlam 2025 is going to be an epic night to witness. If Rikishi made his return at SummerSlam, it would be his first appearance in nearly five years. He was last part of WWE TV on November 22, 2020, at Survivor Series during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony.Paul Heyman almost makes Jey Uso break character on WWE RAWWhen Heyman and Jey were engaged in this confrontation on Monday Night RAW, the Oracle almost made the YEET Master break character. The confrontation was heated, but when the Wiseman screamed 'YEET' into the microphone, the OG Bloodline member was about to laugh, but he controlled himself.There is no doubt that the Special Counsel is one of the best mic workers in the history of WWE. His presence in the Bloodline Saga indeed made it more iconic and historic, especially the Tribal Chief run of Roman Reigns.