Bron Breakker is eventually going to betray Seth Rollins and his entire faction, says WWE veteran: "You don't just want to do it all in one shot"

Bron Breakker will eventually betray Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bronson Reed, believes WWE veteran, Bully Ray. He also discussed the idea of a potential match between Breakker and Rollins.

This past Monday on RAW, Breakker snatched the mic from Heyman's hands. It was originally meant for Rollins, who was set to address the WWE Universe. Instead, the former Intercontinental Champion decided to get some things off his chest.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray compared Breakker to Diesel (aka Kevin Nash) and recalled the latter's betrayal of Shawn Michaels after being mistreated.

"I can also look at Bron in this act as, you know, the bodyguard, you know, the Diesel to the Shawn [Michaels]," Bully said. "Eventually, Shawn treated Diesel like such s**t that Diesel turned, the whole turn. I could see Bron turning on all these guys. I can see Bron vs. Seth being something. Right now, they're going slow and steady wins the race with Bron Breakker. You don't just want to do it all in one shot. I'm sure that they do have a plan for Bron Breakker. I think he's in great hands." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Goldberg wants only Bron Breakker to use the Spear

Bron Breakker is among the many WWE Superstars who currently use the Spear. However, Goldberg wants just the 27-year-old RAW star to use the move.

Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I had the conversation last night with Bron. I told him my feelings on it, that I think, 1,000%, he's the only human being in WWE that should be doing that. I know I'll catch a lot of hell for that, but I don't care. That's the truth. It is what it is."

Breakker was in action against Sami Zayn on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW and defeated the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. He could play a role in Seth Rollins' upcoming singles match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

