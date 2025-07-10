Goldberg "1,000%" wants ONLY ONE WWE Superstar to use the Spear

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently made an interesting comment about his finishing move. The veteran believes that only Bron Breakker should be using the Spear.

Over the years, several top wrestlers have used the Spear, most notably Roman Reigns, Edge, Bobby Lashley, and a few others. Many fans believe that no one in history has used the move as effectively and impressively as Goldberg.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion seems quite impressed with Bron Breakker's use of the Spear. In a recent interview on SHAK Wrestling, he made a bold comment about Breakker using the finishing move.

"I had the conversation last night with Bron. I told him my feelings on it, that I think, 1,000%, he's the only human being in WWE that should be doing that. I know I'll catch a lot of hell for that, but I don't care. That's the truth. It is what it is." [H/T CBS Sports]

Goldberg's thoughts on why many stars began using the Spear in WWE

WCW shut down in 2001 when Vince McMahon acquired the promotion. Over the next two decades, several WWE Superstars performed the iconic Spear on TV, PLEs, and house shows.

During the same interview with SHAK Wrestling, the WCW legend discussed why many stars started using the Spear in WWE.

"Let's talk about the reason why everyone started doing the spear in the WWE," the veteran said. "It doesn't take rocket science to figure it out. Let's be perfectly honest, they did it to make mine look bad or downplay it." [H/T CBS Sports]

Goldberg is all set to take on Gunther in a World Heavyweight Title match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, 2025. It remains to be seen if he manages to connect a Spear and a Jackhammer on The Ring General and start another world title run.

