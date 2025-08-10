Bron Breakker sends three-word message following Roman Reigns attack on WWE RAW

WWE star Bron Breakker sent a three-word message on social media today following the attack on Roman Reigns during this past Monday's episode of RAW. Breakker is a member of The Vision faction alongside Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.LA Knight challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW. Breakker and Reed were banned from the ringside, but CM Punk showed up to prevent Rollins from hitting Knight with a Stomp on the concrete floor.After the match ended via disqualification, Roman Reigns joined the party and tried to attack Rollins. His plan backfired, and The Vision beat him down in the ring. Bronson Reed hit The Tribal Chief with several Tsunami Splashes, and Bron Breakker took to social media to send a three-word message today following the attack on RAW.&quot;Tell the Vision,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe OTC teamed up with Jey Uso to defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam last weekend. Reigns jumped in front of a Spear from Breakker during the match, which allowed Uso to connect with a Frog Splash off the top rope on Reed for the pinfall victory.Bill Apter comments on Roman Reigns' match kicking off WWE SummerSlamWrestling veteran Bill Apter recently commented on why he believed WWE decided to have Roman Reigns' match kick off this year's SummerSlam.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam Review, Apter stated that the company likely decided to have the tag team match featuring Reigns and Main Event Jey versus Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed kick off the PLE due to the immense star power involved. Apter noted that the match at SummerSlam was alright, but claimed the entrances were memorable.&quot;Why did that open up? Star power. Roman Reigns, star power... I thought it was okay. Again, the entrances were spectacular. The match was okay,&quot; said Apter. Roman Reigns @WWERomanReignsLINKMore receipts to come! Good to be back. #WWERawReigns is scheduled to appear on the August 18 episode of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be fascinating to see how The Head of the Table attempts to get revenge following the attack this past Monday night on the red brand.