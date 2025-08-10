  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Bron Breakker sends three-word message following Roman Reigns attack on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker sends three-word message following Roman Reigns attack on WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 10, 2025 22:03 GMT
Reigns was attacked on RAW this past Monday night. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Reigns was attacked on RAW this past Monday night. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE star Bron Breakker sent a three-word message on social media today following the attack on Roman Reigns during this past Monday's episode of RAW. Breakker is a member of The Vision faction alongside Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Ad

LA Knight challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW. Breakker and Reed were banned from the ringside, but CM Punk showed up to prevent Rollins from hitting Knight with a Stomp on the concrete floor.

After the match ended via disqualification, Roman Reigns joined the party and tried to attack Rollins. His plan backfired, and The Vision beat him down in the ring. Bronson Reed hit The Tribal Chief with several Tsunami Splashes, and Bron Breakker took to social media to send a three-word message today following the attack on RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Tell the Vision," he wrote.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

The OTC teamed up with Jey Uso to defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam last weekend. Reigns jumped in front of a Spear from Breakker during the match, which allowed Uso to connect with a Frog Splash off the top rope on Reed for the pinfall victory.

Bill Apter comments on Roman Reigns' match kicking off WWE SummerSlam

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently commented on why he believed WWE decided to have Roman Reigns' match kick off this year's SummerSlam.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam Review, Apter stated that the company likely decided to have the tag team match featuring Reigns and Main Event Jey versus Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed kick off the PLE due to the immense star power involved. Apter noted that the match at SummerSlam was alright, but claimed the entrances were memorable.

"Why did that open up? Star power. Roman Reigns, star power... I thought it was okay. Again, the entrances were spectacular. The match was okay," said Apter.
Ad

Reigns is scheduled to appear on the August 18 episode of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be fascinating to see how The Head of the Table attempts to get revenge following the attack this past Monday night on the red brand.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications