Spoiler on Roman Reigns' planned WWE return date

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 06, 2025 23:29 GMT
Reigns was brutally attacked on RAW this past Monday night. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Reigns was brutally attacked on RAW this past Monday night. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A major spoiler has been revealed regarding Roman Reigns' return to WWE. The Tribal Chief was brutally attacked by The Vision this past Monday night on RAW.

Ad

The Head of the Table attempted to attack Seth Rollins on WWE RAW this past Monday night, but it did not go as planned. Reigns was beaten down by Rollins' faction before Bronson Reed hit the former champion with several Tsunami Splashes.

Most fans believed that meant Reigns was written off television for an extended period of time, but that does not appear to be the case. The official account for the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia announced on social media today that Reigns is scheduled for the August 18 edition of RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍: Roman Reigns to appear at Monday Night RAW in Philly on 8/18!"

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

Reigns is scheduled to take some time off next month to film the new Street Fighter movie. He teamed up with Jey Uso at SummerSlam to defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match this past Saturday night.

Triple H reacts to Roman Reigns' victory at WWE SummerSlam

Triple H claimed that Roman Reigns' actions at WWE SummerSlam proved that he was a changed man.

Ad

Reigns leaped in front of a Spear from Bron Breakker to protect Jey Uso at the PLE this past weekend. Speaking at the SummerSlam Post-Show, The Game praised Reigns' actions and suggested that it showed that he had changed over the years.

"It's a different Roman Reigns. You go back a couple of years, Roman doesn't take a bullet for anyone. Reigns taking a bullet for Jey Uso tonight. Over this time, I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief. I think there was a point in time where he was calling him 'Main Event Jey Uso' and all that stuff as a, 'I'll make you feel good about yourself, kid.' Now, I think he really sees Jey Uso as Main Event Jey Uso. Doesn't mean he's not still The Tribal Chief, but I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief," said Triple H.
Ad

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Reigns and Rollins in the weeks ahead.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications