Spoiler on Roman Reigns' planned WWE return date

A major spoiler has been revealed regarding Roman Reigns' return to WWE. The Tribal Chief was brutally attacked by The Vision this past Monday night on RAW.The Head of the Table attempted to attack Seth Rollins on WWE RAW this past Monday night, but it did not go as planned. Reigns was beaten down by Rollins' faction before Bronson Reed hit the former champion with several Tsunami Splashes.Most fans believed that meant Reigns was written off television for an extended period of time, but that does not appear to be the case. The official account for the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia announced on social media today that Reigns is scheduled for the August 18 edition of RAW.&quot;𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍: Roman Reigns to appear at Monday Night RAW in Philly on 8/18!&quot;Reigns is scheduled to take some time off next month to film the new Street Fighter movie. He teamed up with Jey Uso at SummerSlam to defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match this past Saturday night.Triple H reacts to Roman Reigns' victory at WWE SummerSlamTriple H claimed that Roman Reigns' actions at WWE SummerSlam proved that he was a changed man.Reigns leaped in front of a Spear from Bron Breakker to protect Jey Uso at the PLE this past weekend. Speaking at the SummerSlam Post-Show, The Game praised Reigns' actions and suggested that it showed that he had changed over the years.&quot;It's a different Roman Reigns. You go back a couple of years, Roman doesn't take a bullet for anyone. Reigns taking a bullet for Jey Uso tonight. Over this time, I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief. I think there was a point in time where he was calling him 'Main Event Jey Uso' and all that stuff as a, 'I'll make you feel good about yourself, kid.' Now, I think he really sees Jey Uso as Main Event Jey Uso. Doesn't mean he's not still The Tribal Chief, but I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief,&quot; said Triple H.Roman Reigns @WWERomanReignsLINKFamily first. ☝🏽🩸 #SummerSlam @WWEUsosIt will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Reigns and Rollins in the weeks ahead.